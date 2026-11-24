Albion Technology & General VCT PLC: Interim Management Statement
|Further investments
|£'000
|Activity
|Scripta Therapeutics
|274
|AI-enabled drug discovery
|Runa Network
|206
|Cloud platform and infrastructure that enables corporates to issue digital incentives and payouts
|Convertr Media
|187
|A customer acquisition platform which tracks advertising leads all the way to sale
|Mondra Global
|176
|Food supply chain emissions modelling
|Imandra
|85
|Provider of automated software testing and an enhanced learning experience for artificial neural networks
|Symetrica
|80
|A designer and manufacturer of radiation detection equipment
|Total further investments
|1,008
Top ten holdings as at 30 September 2026:
|Investment
| Carrying value
£'000
|% of net asset value
|Activity
|Quantexa
|59,112
|20.7%
|Decision intelligence platform to help solve challenges across customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk management, fraud, and security
|Oviva
|17,549
|6.2%
|A technology enabled service business in medical nutritional therapy (“MNT”)
|Proveca
|13,796
|4.8%
|Reformulation of medicines for children
|Gravitee Topco (T/A Gravitee.io)
|13,027
|4.6%
|Application Programming Interface (“API”) management platform
|Elliptic Enterprises
|9,540
|3.3%
|Provider of Anti Money Laundering services to digital asset institutions
|Tem-Energy
|8,056
|2.8%
|Energy trading platform
|Convertr Media
|7,272
|2.5%
|A customer acquisition platform which tracks advertising leads all the way to sale
|TransFICC
|5,836
|2.0%
|A provider of a connectivity solution, connecting financial institutions with trading venues via a single API
|Phasecraft
|5,734
|2.0%
|Software for Quantum Computers
|Chonais River Hydro
|4,995
|1.8%
|Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands
A full breakdown of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at .
Share buy-backs
During the period from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026, the Company did not buy back any shares. After the period end to the date of this announcement, the Company bought back 3,624,517 ordinary shares at 63.17 pence per share.
It remains the Board's policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company's interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.
It is the Board's intention for buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.
Material events and transactions after the period end
The Company paid a dividend of 1.70 pence per Ordinary share on 30 October 2026 to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2026. The Company issued the following Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share under the dividend reinvestment scheme:
|Date
|Number of shares issued
|Issue price per share
|Net invested £'000
|30 October 2026
|1,362,222
|66.49 pence
|885
There have been no other material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.
Further information
Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at .
Clive Richardson, Chairman
24 November 2026
For further information please contact:
Vikash Hansrani
Operations Partner
AlbionVC LLP - Tel: 020 7601 1850
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