(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albion Technology & General VCT PLC

Interim Management Statement

LEI Code: 213800TKJUY376H3KN16 Introduction

I present Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (the“Company”)'s interim management statement for the period from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026. Performance

The Company's unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) as at 30 September 2026 was £285.3 million or 69.74 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 1.55 pence per share (2.3%) since 30 June 2026. After accounting for the second dividend for the year ending 31 December 2026 of 1.70 pence per share paid on 30 October 2026 to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2026, the NAV is 68.04 pence per share. Fundraising

On 18 August 2026 the Company announced the publication of its prospectus for the Albion VCTs Top Up Offers 2026/27 of new Ordinary shares seeking to raise £15 million (with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million), before issue costs. The Offers opened for applications on 7 September 2026. Further details can be found at . Portfolio

The following investments in existing portfolio companies have been made during the period:

Further investments £'000 Activity Scripta Therapeutics 274 AI-enabled drug discovery Runa Network 206 Cloud platform and infrastructure that enables corporates to issue digital incentives and payouts Convertr Media 187 A customer acquisition platform which tracks advertising leads all the way to sale Mondra Global 176 Food supply chain emissions modelling Imandra 85 Provider of automated software testing and an enhanced learning experience for artificial neural networks Symetrica 80 A designer and manufacturer of radiation detection equipment Total further investments 1,008

Top ten holdings as at 30 September 2026:

Investment Carrying value

£'000 % of net asset value Activity Quantexa 59,112 20.7% Decision intelligence platform to help solve challenges across customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk management, fraud, and security Oviva 17,549 6.2% A technology enabled service business in medical nutritional therapy (“MNT”) Proveca 13,796 4.8% Reformulation of medicines for children Gravitee Topco (T/A Gravitee.io) 13,027 4.6% Application Programming Interface (“API”) management platform Elliptic Enterprises 9,540 3.3% Provider of Anti Money Laundering services to digital asset institutions Tem-Energy 8,056 2.8% Energy trading platform Convertr Media 7,272 2.5% A customer acquisition platform which tracks advertising leads all the way to sale TransFICC 5,836 2.0% A provider of a connectivity solution, connecting financial institutions with trading venues via a single API Phasecraft 5,734 2.0% Software for Quantum Computers Chonais River Hydro 4,995 1.8% Owner and operator of a 2 MW hydro-power scheme in the Scottish Highlands

A full breakdown of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at .

Share buy-backs

During the period from 1 July 2026 to 30 September 2026, the Company did not buy back any shares. After the period end to the date of this announcement, the Company bought back 3,624,517 ordinary shares at 63.17 pence per share.

It remains the Board's policy to buy back shares in the market, subject to the overall constraint that such purchases are in the Company's interest, including the maintenance of sufficient resources for investment in existing and new portfolio companies and the continued payment of dividends to shareholders.

It is the Board's intention for buy-backs to be at around a 5% discount to net asset value, so far as market conditions and liquidity permit.

Material events and transactions after the period end

The Company paid a dividend of 1.70 pence per Ordinary share on 30 October 2026 to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2026. The Company issued the following Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny per share under the dividend reinvestment scheme:

Date Number of shares issued Issue price per share Net invested £'000 30 October 2026 1,362,222 66.49 pence 885

There have been no other material events or transactions after the period end to the date of this announcement.

Further information

Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at .

Clive Richardson, Chairman

24 November 2026

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

AlbionVC LLP - Tel: 020 7601 1850