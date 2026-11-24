The Savvy Secret Santa: How can Secret Santa help save money on holiday gifts?

The financial appeal of Secret Santa is particularly relevant in the U.S. where anticipated holiday gift spending is the highest among countries surveyed. Americans expect to spend approximately $735 on holiday gifts, with nearly one-third (30%) planning to spend $1,000 or more.

With predetermined spending limits and a focus on purchasing one thoughtful gift within a group, Secret Santa offers an alternative to the traditional shopping list while keeping holiday celebrations alive.

Generosity Isn't Measured in Dollars: Do people still enjoy gift giving when spending less?

While affordability is a key motivation for Secret Santa participants, the joy of giving remains strong. Globally 71% of respondents reported high levels of excitement about giving gifts.

An Age-Old Tradition with Younger Appeal: Who is most likely to participate in Secret Santa?

Secret Santa has a particular appeal among younger adults. While nearly half ( 47% ) of respondents globally participate in Secret Santa at Christmas, that figure rises to 60% among adults ages 18–34 and 59% among those ages 35–49.

“During the 25 years Drawnames has brought people together through gift-exchanges, we've seen its appeal grow across countries and generations,” said Arjan Kuiper founder and CEO of Drawnames.“The joy of giving isn't measured in dollars spent. It's about providing an opportunity for everyone to participate and prioritize meaningful gifts and to come together.”

To organize a Secret Santa gift exchange or create a holiday wish list, visit drawnames.com or download the Drawnames app from the App Store or Google Play.

Survey Methodology

Drawnames Holiday Research 2026 was conducted by Panel Inzicht among 1,000 adults aged 18+ in each of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Netherlands.

About Drawnames

For 25 years, Drawnames has been the world's leading Secret Santa gift exchange platform, bringing people together and creating magic moments through gift giving. The online service makes it easy to draw names, create wish lists, and find the perfect gifts for the holidays and other special occasions. In 2024, Drawnames was among the most downloaded apps during Thanksgiving in the U.S. With users in 83 countries worldwide, the platform reaches close to 50 million names drawn. For more information, visit drawnames.com.

Contact Information

Zach Hamilton

G&S Business Communications

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+1 3126486700

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at