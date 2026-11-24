MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering purpose-built architectures with continuous command and control capabilities for NIWC Pacific

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cole Engineering Services, Inc. (CESI), a By Light company, has been awarded a prime seat on the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Cyberspace Science, Research, Engineering and Technology Integration Unrestricted Multiple Award Contract (MAC). The seven-year, $400 million contract will support the modernization of the Department of War's operational architectures.

By Light brings specialized software engineering, cybersecurity and cloud expertise to an extensive portfolio of technology solutions supporting the DoW. This award builds on By Light's past performance as the prime contractor for the DoW's Cyber Training Readiness Integration Delivery and Enterprise Technology (Cyber TRIDENT) program and its work integrating, maintaining and developing the Persistent Cyber Training Environment (PCTE).

“Winning a prime seat on this NIWC Pacific MAC enables us to support agile innovation at the speed of relevance and deliver secure, resilient capabilities that ensure tactical superiority from seabed to space,” said Stephen Lopez, Vice President of Cyber Programs, By Light Professional IT Services.“Through By Light, we bring a deep understanding of the threat environment, mission demands and warfighter needs, and we're ready to deliver the capabilities for an integrated, all-domain Fleet.”

To support NIWC Pacific, By Light will leverage advanced SI technologies to instantly detect and mitigate vulnerabilities, ensuring continuous command and control decision advantage across contested environments. With cloud-based DevSecOps, modern CI/CD pipelines and rapid prototyping, By Light will accelerate software development and strengthen resilient communications to keep pace with the mission.

About By Light Professional IT Services

By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions delivering cyber and warfighter training platforms for Defense and National Security missions. The company operates two divisions-Cyber and Modeling, Simulation & Training - providing advanced cyber mission environments, synthetic training systems and AI-enabled live training that prepare forces for modern conflict. These same environments support the development and testing of ground and air autonomous systems, backed by U.S.-based manufacturing that onshore allied technologies into domestic production. By combining mission expertise with cutting-edge commercial technologies and an expanding portfolio of advanced platforms, By Light helps defense organizations predict, prepare, and prevail with greater speed, realism, and operational advantage. For the latest information on By Light's portfolio of products, solutions, and commercial capabilities, visit bylight.com.

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