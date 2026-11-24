MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), a global provider of fintech and communications solutions, will report financial and operational results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 (the three months ended October 31, 2026) on Thursday, December 3, 2026.

IDT's earnings release will be issued and posted on the IDT investor relations website (investors-and-media ) at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern.

IDT will host an earnings conference call beginning at 5:30 PM Eastern with management's discussion of results followed by Q&A with investors. To listen to the call and participate in the Q&A, dial 1-888-506-0062 (from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following access code: 618250.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the call concludes through December 17, 2026. To access the call replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 (from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and provide this replay access code: 54885. The replay will also be accessible via streaming audio at the IDT investor relations website.

About IDT Corporation:

IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT) is a global provider of fintech, communications and AI-powered customer experience solutions through a portfolio of synergistic businesses: National Retail Solutions ' (NRS) point-of-sale (POS) platform enables independent retailers to process transactions and operate more effectively while providing advertisers and marketers with reach into underserved consumer markets; BOSS Money provides innovative international remittance and fintech payment solutions; net2phone provides cloud-based, AI-powered customer experience and communications solutions for businesses worldwide; BOSS Revolution makes sharing prepaid products and services and speaking with friends and family around the world convenient and reliable; and IDT Global and IDT Express enable communications companies to provision and manage international voice and SMS messaging.

Contact :

Bill Ulrey

IDT Investor Relations

Phone: (973) 438-3838

Email: ...

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