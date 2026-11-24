

Six new abstracts accepted including an oral platform presentation on integrated safety and efficacy of azetukalner from pivotal trials X-TOLE and X-TOLE2, which is a key component of the NDA submitted to the FDA

New analyses of short- and long-term efficacy across focal seizure types to be highlighted, as well as long-term data with 60-month X-TOLE OLE study results



VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: XENE), a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need, today announced six presentations at the upcoming American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (AES 2026), taking place December 4 – 8, 2026 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

“We look forward to sharing a significant new dataset at AES 2026 that will highlight azetukalner's ability to induce significant and sustained seizure reduction in a highly refractory patient population, across a variety of focal seizure types, alongside 1,500 patient-years of safety and tolerability data,” said Chris Kenney, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Xenon.“Across our six accepted abstracts and congress activities, we are proud to highlight the substantial potential impact azetukalner may have for patients and healthcare providers, as well as our growing commitment as an emerging scientific leader and corporate partner to the epilepsy community.”

Azetukalner Clinical Data

Oral Platform Presentation #E.08 and Poster #1.294: Integrated Safety and Efficacy of Azetukalner: Clinical Evidence Supporting Regulatory Submission as a Next-Generation Antiseizure Medication for Focal Seizures

Oral Session: Platform E.08: Anti-Seizure Medications/Clinical Epilepsy

Oral Session Date & Time: Monday, December 7, 8:30 – 10:45 am MST

Poster Session: Poster Session 1

Poster Session Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 12:00 – 2:00 pm MST

Poster Presentation #1.295: Sustained Tolerability and Seizure Reduction with Long-Term Azetukalner Treatment in Adults with Focal Epilepsy: Interim Results from the Ongoing X-TOLE Open-Label Extension

Poster Session: Poster Session 1

Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 12:00 – 2:00 pm MST

Poster Presentation #1.296: Short-and Long-Term Efficacy of Azetukalner Across Focal Seizure Types in Adults with Epilepsy: Post Hoc Evidence from the Clinical Development Program

Poster Session: Poster Session 1

Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 12:00 – 2:00 pm MST

Real-World Epilepsy Data

Poster Presentation #1.222: Comparison of Seizure Outcomes, Healthcare Resource Utilization, and Costs Between Titration and Maintenance Periods Among Patients with Focal Seizures Treated with Antiseizure Medications

Poster Session: Poster Session 1

Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 12:00 – 2:00 pm MST

Poster Presentation #1.220: Antiseizure Medication Treatment Patterns Among Patients with Newly Diagnosed Epilepsy in the United States: Analysis of Treatment Interruptions

Poster Session: Poster Session 1

Date & Time: Saturday, December 5, 12:00 – 2:00 pm MST

Early-Stage Epilepsy Pipeline Data

Poster Presentation #2.209: Selective Potentiation of NaV1.1 Channels by Small Molecule XPC-837 in Dravet Mice Suppresses Spontaneous Seizures, Prevents SUDEP, Increases Long-Term Potentiation, and Normalizes Gene Expression

Poster Session: Poster Session 2

Date & Time: Sunday, December 6, 12:00 – 2:00 pm MST



Exhibit Hall and Scientific Exhibit

Xenon is hosting Booth #2807 in the Exhibit Hall, which is scheduled to open on Saturday, December 5 at 11:45 am MST and close on Tuesday, December 7 at 2:00 pm MST. Xenon is also hosting a Scientific Exhibit to provide an overview of its clinical and preclinical-stage research programs on Monday, December 7 from 2:00 – 5:00 pm MST in Bluebird 2C-D. For more information about Xenon's planned participation at AES 2026, please visit this link. Posters will be available after the live presentations.

About Azetukalner

Azetukalner is a novel, potent KV7 potassium channel opener currently in development for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder and bipolar depression. It represents the most advanced, clinically validated potassium channel modulator in late-stage clinical development. Azetukalner is designed to open potassium channels in the central nervous system, allowing potassium ions to flow and hyperpolarizing neurons. This process helps reduce excessive neuronal firing, which is a key contributor to several neurologic and psychiatric disorders.

About Epilepsy and Focal Seizures

Epilepsy is a neurological condition characterized by abnormal electrical activity in the brain that leads to spontaneous, recurrent and unprovoked seizures. It is the fourth most common neurological condition and affects approximately three million adults in the U.S. It is characterized by recurrent seizures that either originate in a specific side of the brain (focal seizures), or that affect both sides of the brain simultaneously (generalized seizures), leading to various motor, sensory, autonomic, or cognitive symptoms depending on the affected region. Focal seizures are the most common seizure subtype, affecting approximately 60% of individuals with epilepsy.

Epilepsy is often managed with polytherapy – or concurrent use of multiple antiseizure medications (ASMs) – to improve seizure control. However, despite more than 30 available epilepsy treatments, up to half of people with focal epilepsy do not achieve seizure freedom with first-line ASMs, and about one-third have drug-resistant epilepsy. Epilepsy treatment is further complicated by often burdensome drug interactions and lengthy titration and dose-adjustment periods. These challenges highlight the critical need for a new therapeutic approach.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XENE) is a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to drug discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of life-changing therapeutics for patients in need. Xenon's lead molecule, azetukalner, is a novel, potent KV7 potassium channel opener in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder and bipolar depression. Xenon is also advancing an early-stage portfolio of multiple promising potassium and sodium channel modulators, including KV7 and NaV1.7 programs in Phase 1 development for the potential treatment of pain. Xenon has offices in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Xenon and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the US, Canada and elsewhere. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact, and include statements regarding the results from clinical studies; the potential efficacy, safety profile, future development plans in current and anticipated indications, addressable market, regulatory success and commercial potential of our and our partners' product candidates; the efficacy of our clinical study designs; our ability to successfully develop and achieve milestones in our azetukalner and other pipeline and development programs; and our ability to successfully develop, and obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize azetukalner and our other product candidates. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: clinical studies may not demonstrate safety and efficacy of any of our or our collaborators' product candidates; promising results from preclinical development activities or early clinical study results may not be replicated in later clinical studies; our assumptions regarding our planned expenditures and sufficiency of our cash to fund operations may be incorrect; our ongoing discovery and preclinical efforts may not yield additional product candidates; any of our or our collaborators' product candidates, including azetukalner, may fail in development, may not receive required regulatory approvals, or may be delayed to a point where they are not commercially viable; we may not achieve additional milestones in our proprietary or partnered programs; regulatory agencies may impose additional requirements prior to approval or delay the initiation or completion of clinical studies; the impact of market, industry, and regulatory conditions on clinical study enrollment; the impact of competition; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; the impact of unstable economic conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; adverse conditions from geopolitical events; as well as the other risks identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

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Laura Perry/Emily Huang

Argot Partners

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For Media:

Colleen Alabiso

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

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