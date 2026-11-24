MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 38Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 4:30pm EST.

Members of the Equillium management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About Equillium

Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat serious autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

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Investor Contact

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-617-430-7579

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