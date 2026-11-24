MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New fund builds on Dan Ives' AI 30 research through an autocallable strategy seeks and is designed to generate high monthly income while managing downside risk

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Fund Advisers today announced the launch of the Dan Ives Wedbush AI Autocallable Income ETF (NYSE: IVEA), an actively managed ETF that seeks to generate monthly income while managing downside risk through exposure to the Solactive Wedbush Artificial Intelligence Autocall Index.

IVEA offers investors a new way to participate in the AI investment theme, combining exposure tied to companies identified through Dan Ives' AI 30 research with an autocallable strategy designed to generate income across varying market environments. The Fund expands Wedbush's suite of AI-focused investment strategies with an income-oriented approach that complements traditional equity participation in the sector.

The Fund's strategy begins with the Solactive Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution Index (“Ives Index”), which draws its investment universe from companies included in the Dan Ives AI 30 Research Report, positioned to help drive, enable and benefit from the continued expansion of artificial intelligence. The Solactive Wedbush Artificial Intelligence Target Volatility Index ("Underlying Reference Index") then adjusts exposure to the Solactive Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution Index based on market volatility. The Solactive Wedbush Artificial Intelligence Autocall Index (“Autocallable Index”), in turn, uses a laddered portfolio of synthetic autocallables each linked to the Underlying Reference Index, with staggered entry points to pursue income while managing risk. Autocallables are structured investment instruments designed to generate income based on the performance of an underlying asset or index, with provisions for automatic early redemption when certain conditions are met.

“IVEA brings a differentiated approach to AI investing by looking beyond traditional equity exposure,” said Cullen Rogers, MD, Chief Investment Officer.“By combining the AI opportunity with an income-generating strategy designed to manage downside risk, we're giving investors another way to participate in this transformative theme.”

Unlike a traditional equity strategy that relies primarily on market appreciation, the autocallable structure is designed to generate coupons when the Underlying Reference Index remains above specified thresholds. By spreading exposure across autocallables initiated at different points in time, the strategy seeks to diversify entry points, reduce the impact of entering the market at any single point and provide a more consistent approach to income generation.

The Fund gains exposure to the Autocallable Index primarily through total return swaps, consisting of a laddered portfolio of approximately 52 to 260 synthetic autocallables. The Autocallable Index is rebalanced weekly, as autocallables are called or mature and new positions are added. The Fund expects to make monthly distributions, although distributions are not guaranteed and may vary from month to month.

The launch of IVEA further expands Wedbush's growing ETF platform, as the firm continues to develop differentiated investment strategies across a range of market themes and investor objectives.

About Wedbush Fund Advisers LLC

Wedbush Fund Advisers launched in 2024 to build on Wedbush's 70-year legacy of market insight, innovation, and client trust. Its mission is to design forward-thinking investment strategies that reflect the evolving nature of markets and investor priorities. Backed by a seasoned team with decades of asset management experience, the firm is committed to delivering products that extend Wedbush's tradition of excellence into the next era of investment innovation.

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Important Information

Shares of the ETFs referenced herein are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the applicable fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The funds' investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent that the applicable index is so concentrated, which may cause the value of fund shares to fluctuate more than shares of a fund investing in a broader range of industries. The Dan Ives AI 30 Research Report and the Dan Ives AI Power & Infrastructure 30 Research Report are prepared and published by Yorkville Ives & Co., LLC and licensed for use by Wedbush Fund Advisers. There is no guarantee that the investment objective of any fund will be achieved. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any fund, which is made only by the applicable prospectus.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information please visit . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

AI Company Risk. The return profile of the Autocallables is based on the movement of the Solactive Wedbush Artificial Intelligence Target Volatility Index (“Underlying Reference Index”), which provides volatility adjusted exposure to the Solactive Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution Index, an index of AI companies. These companies may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources or personnel, and face intense competition and potentially rapid product obsolescence.

Autocallable Structure Risk. The Fund's returns are correlated to the performance of a theoretical portfolio of synthetic autocallable notes reflected by the Autocallable Index. Coupon payments are not guaranteed and will not be made if the Underlying Reference Index falls below the Coupon Barrier (60% of the Underlying Reference Index level on the autocallable strike date) on observation dates, so the Fund may generate significantly less income than anticipated, or none at all, during market downturns. Autocallables may also be called before their scheduled maturity, which could force reinvestment at lower rates if market yields have declined.

Derivatives Risk. The use of derivatives will increase expenses and volatility, and there is no guarantee that a derivatives strategy will work as anticipated. The Fund could lose more than the principal amount invested in a derivative.

Distribution Risk and Return of Capital Risk. While the fund seeks to distribute funds monthly, distributions are not guaranteed. All or a portion of a distribution may consist of a return of capital (i.e., from your original investment). Please refer to the fund's 19a-1 statements for additional distribution and return of capital information.

Limited Operating History Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history, so prospective investors have a limited track record on which to base their investment decision.

Non-Diversification Risk. Although the Fund intends to invest in a variety of securities and instruments, the Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Wedbush Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.