MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to highlight precision fluid management solutions for critically ill pediatric patients at Booth 203

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions, today announced that it will exhibit at the 2026 Pediatric Cardiac Intensive Care Society (PCICS) Annual Meeting, taking place December 2-6, 2026, at the Sheraton New Orleans. Attendees are invited to visit Nuwellis at Booth 203 during the exhibition to learn more about the Company's Aquadex SmartFlow® System and its applications in pediatric critical care. Nuwellis will also be hosting private events with select partners to showcase the technology to prospective customers.

"Managing fluid balance in critically ill pediatric patients requires a high degree of precision," said Mike McCormick, Nuwellis President and Chief Executive Officer. "PCICS provides an important opportunity to engage with pediatric cardiac and critical care specialists, share insights into the role of targeted ultrafiltration, and demonstrate how Aquadex can help clinicians address challenging fluid management needs. Our participation reflects our continued commitment to advancing innovative solutions that support pediatric care."

During the conference, Nuwellis will highlight the Aquadex SmartFlow System, which is designed to provide precise, predictable fluid removal in patients experiencing fluid overload. Aquadex is FDA-cleared for use in pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more and offers clinicians a targeted ultrafiltration approach to managing fluid balance, an important consideration in critically ill children, including those with complex cardiac conditions. Nuwellis recently submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA seeking to expand Aquadex's indication to include pediatric patients weighing 5 kg and above.

The PCICS Annual Meeting brings together leading physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing the care of critically ill children with congenital and acquired heart disease. This year's meeting will be held in conjunction with NeoHeart 2026, providing an opportunity for multidisciplinary collaboration and discussion around emerging technologies, clinical practices, and innovations in pediatric and neonatal cardiac care. For more information about PCICS, visit the event's website.

About Aquadex

The Aquadex SmartFlow® System is currently indicated for the continuous ultrafiltration therapy for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kilograms or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE) is a medical technology company committed to delivering solutions for patients with cardiorenal conditions. The Company develops solutions designed to support patient care through monitoring, therapy, and data-informed clinical decision-making across acute and chronic care settings. Nuwellis' strategy includes expanding its portfolio through internally developed technologies and strategic commercial partnerships that broaden its presence across acute and chronic critical care. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the new market opportunities and anticipated growth in 2026 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Nuwellis does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, future events or otherwise.

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