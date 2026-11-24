MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KOBE, Japan, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) (the“Company” or“Micware”), a Japan-based provider of in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, and location-based software for automakers including Honda and Toyota, today announced that its Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Takuma Segawa, will participate in the following three investor events:

Non-Deal Roadshows



Dates and Locations:



December 8, 2026: Boston, MA

December 9 and 11, 2026: New York, NY

Host: Alphaterra Advisory Micware's Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Segawa, together with the Company's Investor Relations (“IR”) team, will participate in one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors.



StoneX 15th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference



Date: December 10, 2026

Location: New York Athletic Club, New York, NY 10019 Mr. Segawa and the Company's IR team will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the conference.



Emerging Growth Virtual Conference



Date: December 10, 2026

Location: Virtual

Presentation Time: 3:40 PM – 3:50 PM Eastern Time

Registration Link: Click here Mr. Segawa will provide a 10-minute update presentation during the conference.



For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Micware management, contact your conference representative or email ....

About Micware Co., Ltd.

Micware Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: MWC) is a Japan-based provider of in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, and location-based software for automakers including Honda and Toyota. These capabilities also form the foundation of its spatial intelligence business.

Headquartered in Kobe and led by Founder and CEO Mr. Kenji Narushima since 2003, Micware operates 13 offices in Japan, with overseas subsidiaries in the United States, Thailand, and Germany.

Through a platform-based growth strategy, Micware aims to extend its software into advanced driver assistance and connected services with micAuto-PF, and to link real-world and virtual 3D spaces with DynaPlanet-PF.

For more information, visit Micware's IR website at and its LinkedIn page at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may,” or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

For more information, please contact:

Micware Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Phone: +81-3-6699-9899

Email: ...

Public Relations

Email: ...

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: ...