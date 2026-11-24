Accelevation To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
|Conference
|Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference 2026
|Date
|December 3, 2026
|Format
|Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings
|Fireside Chat Time
|8:40 a.m. ET
|Accelevation Participants
| Michael Rubiera, Chief Executive Officer and Founder
Ken Krause, Chief Financial Officer
Larry De Maria, SVP, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
|Webcast Link
|Goldman Sachs / ACCV Webcast Link
|Conference
|5 th Annual Bernstein Industrials & Energy Forum
|Date
|December 8, 2026
|Format
|Fireside Chat and Investor Meetings
|Presentation Time
|8:50 a.m. ET
|Accelevation Participants
| Michael Rubiera, Chief Executive Officer and Founder
Ken Krause, Chief Financial Officer
Larry De Maria, SVP, Investor Relations & Capital Markets
|Webcast Link
|Bernstein / ACCV Webcast Link
Sessions that offer a listen-only audio webcast will be accessible for 90 days on the“News & Events” section of the Accelevation Investor Relations website at .
About Accelevation Holdings Corp.
Accelevation is a leading designer, manufacturer and installer of customized structural, electrical and mechanical systems for mission-critical infrastructure. Its vertically integrated model combines U.S.-based manufacturing and nationwide field service capabilities to move customers faster from design through deployment with innovative, factory-built solutions engineered for speed, scalability and certainty. Accelevation solves complex needs at scale while investing in its communities, growing the skilled trades and creating opportunities for people to build lasting careers and share in the value they create.
SOURCE Accelevation Holdings Corp.
|Investor Relations Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Larry De Maria, CFA
|Chandler Martin
|...
|...
|+1 (937) 560-1133
|+1 (937) 802-2931
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