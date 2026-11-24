MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Also Provides Additional Detail on 2026 Financial Outlook, Including Fourth Quarter Revenue Breakdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Doug Recker, Chief Executive Officer of Duos, will ring the Opening Bell, joined by members of the Company's leadership team, employees, and invited guests.

The ceremony marks Duos' strategic transformation and its focus on building the next generation of American compute infrastructure. Duos develops, owns, and operates compute centers using a scalable, modular approach, emphasizing speed to power and bringing computing capacity closer to customers and communities.

“Ringing the Nasdaq Opening Bell is a proud moment for everyone who has helped build Duos,” said Duos CEO Doug Recker.“We believe the future of American computing infrastructure belongs closer to the communities it serves. By bringing scalable computing capacity to underserved markets, we're connecting communities to new opportunities and helping build America's digital future.”

Where: Nasdaq MarketSite | 4 Times Square (43rd & Broadway) | New York, NY

When: Friday, November 27th, 2026 | 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Livestream: A live webcast of the Opening Bell ceremony will be available here.

Updated 2026 Financial Outlook

On November 16, the Company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2026. As part of the report, Duos reaffirmed its expectations for 2026 revenue to exceed $50 million with positive full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA.

With additional progress achieved to date in the current quarter, the Company now has greater visibility into its fourth quarter performance and is providing the following additional detail.

Fourth quarter results are expected to reflect a full quarter of revenue from the 5 MW of hosting capacity that came online at the beginning of the fourth quarter at Duos' Columbus, Georgia site. Hosting revenue differs from colocation revenue because hosting revenue includes the compute capacity of GPUs rented through the Company's strategic partner. As a result, this 5 MW hosting arrangement is expected to generate in excess of $6.5 million per month. Because of the GPU rental component, the hosting arrangement also carries higher operating costs than a typical colocation site. This one-time hosting arrangement should not be used to estimate per-megawatt revenue and costs for pure colocation, which the Company outlined on its third quarter earnings call.

Going forward, the Company is focused on running colocation sites that generate higher site-level EBITDA contribution, consistent with its strategic repositioning as a colocation and infrastructure company. Duos does not anticipate recording pure colocation revenue until 2027. Hosting and colocation revenue are reported together in the Company's financial statements as“Hosting and Colocation.”

In addition, in the fourth quarter Duos expects to record approximately $1 million from its remaining Services and Consulting agreement, and the Technology Solutions segment is expected to contribute at least $10 million in revenue.

In total, the Company expects fourth quarter revenue to exceed $31 million.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides and manages modular architecture colocation data centers and infrastructure solutions. Through its Duos Edge AI brand, the Company delivers high-performance computing infrastructure built on its proprietary, scalable Duos Modular Architecture, designed to support the high-power environments required for AI and enterprise computing. Separately, Duos Technology Solutions provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing and fulfillment services that enable efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure in underserved Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, visit and .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

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