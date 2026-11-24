Supernus, Inc. To Participate In The Piper Sandler 38Th Annual Healthcare Conference
Investors interested in arranging a meeting with company management during the conference should contact the Piper Sandler conference coordinator. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed here or by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 60 days on the Company's website following the conference.
About Supernus, Inc.
Supernus, Inc. is a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) diseases.
Our commercial portfolio includes approved treatments designed to support individuals navigating opioid use disorder (OUD), attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyskinesia in Parkinson's disease (PD) for those receiving levodopa-based therapy, hypomobility in PD, postpartum depression (PPD), epilepsy, migraine, cervical dystonia, and chronic sialorrhea. Backed by strong commercial capabilities and scientific expertise, we are committed to continuous innovation, advancing a robust pipeline of novel product candidates to deliver meaningful outcomes for CNS patients.
For more information, please visit .
CONTACTS:
Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO
Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO
Supernus, Inc.
(301) 838-2591
or
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Peter Vozzo
ICR Healthcare
(443) 213-0505
...
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