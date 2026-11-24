MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intermex Remains Committed to Completing Transaction on the Previously Agreed Upon Terms

MIAMI, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex”) today announced that it has filed suit against The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) (“Western Union”) in the Delaware Court of Chancery (the“Court”) to enforce the August 10, 2025 Merger Agreement and compel Western Union to fulfill its contractual obligations to complete its acquisition of Intermex for $16.00 per share in cash. The legal complaint can be found through the Delaware Court of Chancery and on Intermex's Investor Relations website.

On November 10, 2026, Western Union delivered a notice purporting to terminate the Merger Agreement based on the agreement's Outside Date Termination Right. That same evening, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation notified Intermex and Western Union that it had issued a conditional approval of the merger. By that time, the parties had received approvals from every other applicable U.S. state and territory and foreign country, as well as U.S. merger clearance, and the transaction was ready to close.

Intermex believes Western Union's purported termination is invalid given that all conditions to the closing have been satisfied. Intermex has fulfilled all of its obligations under the Merger Agreement and remains ready, willing, and able to complete the transaction. Moreover, Intermex asserts that because Western Union was in breach of its obligations under the Merger Agreement, it had no right to terminate the transaction on the purported grounds. Intermex is seeking to enforce its contractual rights under the Merger Agreement, including through specific performance and other appropriate relief.

About Intermex

Founded in 1994, Intermex enables consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, and Germany to more than 60 countries. Intermex provides digital money through agent retailers; Intermex-operated stores; mobile apps; and Intermex's websites. Transactions are fulfilled through thousands of retail and bank locations worldwide. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit .

Intermex Contacts:

Investor Relations

Alex Sadowski

...

Media

Meaghan Repko / Haley Salas / Sam Kahane

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this communication are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the acquisition of Intermex by Western Union and a lawsuit filed by Intermex against Western Union to enforce the related merger agreement (the“Lawsuit”). These statements may include and be identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation,“would,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“continues,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“predicts,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“intends,”“assumes,”“estimates,”“approximately,”“shall,”“our planning assumptions,”“future outlook,”“currently,”“target,”“guidance,” and similar expressions (including the negative and plural forms of such words and phrases). These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These factors and circumstances include, but are not limited to: (a) uncertainties regarding the outcome of the lawsuit; (b) factors relating to the contemplated pending acquisition of Intermex by Western Union, including (i) the completion of the pending transaction on anticipated terms and timing or at all, (ii) the possibility that the proposed acquisition does not close, (iii) the risk the merger agreement may be determined to have been validly terminated not withstanding Intermex's claims to the contrary, (iv) potential significant transaction costs associated with the pending transaction, including the costs and expenses of prosecuting the Lawsuit, (v) the Lawsuit and other potential litigation or regulatory actions relating to the pending transaction, (vi) the risk that disruptions from the pending transaction and the Lawsuit, such as diverting management's attention from our ongoing business operations and relationships, may harm our business, including current plans and operations, (vii) the effect of the uncertainties resulting from the purported termination of the merger agreement and the Lawsuit on our ability to retain and hire key personnel, (viii) our ability to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, governments, regulators and others with whom we do business, or our operating results or business generally, and (ix) potential impacts on our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; and (c) other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and those indicated from time to time in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Intermex. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. If underlying assumptions to forward-looking statements prove inaccurate, or if known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this communication are made as of the date of this communication, and Intermex disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at