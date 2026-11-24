MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Signed agreement moves collaboration beyond letter of intent and gives Stratum intellectual property license with OPT's PowerBuoy® platform for offshore U.S. projects utilizing AI computing

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratum Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SRTM) (“Stratum”) and Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) (“OPT”) today announced that they have signed an agreement to begin the first phase of their previously announced strategic collaboration to evaluate the development of offshore data center assets powered by renewable wave, wind and solar energy.

The agreement moves the collaboration beyond the non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) the companies announced on October 26, 2026 and into defined work on combining OPT's patented PowerBuoy® technology with Stratum's high-performance GPU infrastructure, including its latest-generation NVIDIA B300 GPUs, to support edge AI inference and related computing applications.

Pursuant to the agreement, OPT will conduct a comprehensive technical and commercial feasibility assessment to evaluate the potential for deploying Stratum's GPU infrastructure on offshore PowerBuoy®-based platforms powered primarily by onboard renewable energy generation, without relying on a power connection to shore. The assessment will examine power generation and storage requirements, thermal management, communications capabilities, platform integration and potential deployment locations. The initial agreement covers feasibility and planning only; it does not include equipment fabrication, GPU integration, offshore deployment or at-sea testing, which would require a separate agreement. The companies intend to negotiate a separate demonstration program agreement that would provide for a non-exclusive, non-transferable U.S. license to OPT's PowerBuoy® technology for demonstration activities and, subject to agreed success criteria and commercial terms, potential commercial use.

The collaboration comes amid growing industry interest in offshore data centers as companies explore alternatives to traditional land-based infrastructure to address rising AI computing demand, power constraints and cooling requirements. The companies believe their combined technologies could provide a differentiated approach to renewable-powered AI computing.

The companies believe a key area of evaluation will be the potential to leverage the marine environment for cooling, which could reduce the energy required for thermal management compared to conventional land-based data centers. The companies will also assess the technical requirements for supporting AI inference workloads in remote offshore environments.

Feasibility assessment will focus on the following key objectives:



AI Compute Requirements: Define GPU configurations, AI workloads, power consumption, thermal requirements and operational performance criteria.

Renewable Energy Integration: Evaluate wave, wind and solar generation capabilities, together with energy storage solutions, to support offshore computing operations.

Thermal Management: Assess potential cooling solutions that leverage the surrounding marine environment.

Communications Infrastructure: Evaluate data connectivity, bandwidth requirements and communications systems necessary to support remote AI workloads.

Platform and Deployment Planning: Assess PowerBuoy® platform configurations, equipment integration, mooring requirements and potential offshore deployment locations. Commercial Feasibility and Demonstration Roadmap: Develop preliminary cost estimates, project milestones and performance criteria for a potential subsequent demonstration program.

“This agreement takes our collaboration with OPT from a letter of intent to defined work, with a path toward a demonstration at sea,” said Nicholas H. Adler, Chief Executive Officer of Stratum Holdings.“Demand for AI computing is growing faster than the power and cooling available on land, and the industry is beginning to look offshore. We believe pairing our NVIDIA B300 GPUs with OPT's PowerBuoy® platform, which generates its own renewable power in a natural cooling environment, could give Stratum a differentiated position in this emerging market. The feasibility assessment is designed to give us the technical and commercial roadmap to pursue it.”

“Advancing into this initial phase allows us to take a more detailed look at the technical and commercial requirements for combining our PowerBuoy® technology with Stratum's GPU infrastructure,” said Tracy Pagliara, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Power Technologies.“Our focus will be on evaluating the power, thermal management and communications capabilities necessary to support offshore AI computing and establishing a foundation for a potential demonstration program.”

Following completion of the feasibility assessment, the companies intend to evaluate the findings and negotiate a separate agreement governing a potential demonstration program.

The collaboration reflects Stratum's broader strategy to expand its AI infrastructure business by exploring innovative deployment models for high-performance computing, including opportunities to support distributed AI inference in environments where traditional data center infrastructure may be impractical or cost-prohibitive.

About Stratum Holdings Corp.

Stratum Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SRTM) is an AI infrastructure company focused on GPU leasing and high-performance compute capacity. The Company is transitioning from legacy real estate operations to provide scalable compute solutions supporting artificial intelligence workloads. For more information, visit .

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) provides intelligent maritime systems and services for defense and security, offshore energy, science and research, and offshore wind. Its PowerBuoy® platforms deliver clean, renewable power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. The company also offers the WAM-V® autonomous surface vehicle and MerrowsTM software for multi-domain awareness. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the strategic collaboration between Stratum and OPT; the anticipated scope, timing and results of the feasibility assessment; the technical and commercial feasibility of offshore renewable-powered AI computing infrastructure; the potential integration of Stratum's GPU assets with OPT's PowerBuoy® technology; the anticipated benefits of marine-based cooling and renewable power generation; the development of a potential demonstration program; the negotiation and execution of additional agreements; the proposed licensing framework, exclusivity arrangements, preferred stock compensation and potential equity issuances; and the companies' respective business strategies and future commercial opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions. These statements are not statements of historical fact and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that might cause such a difference include but are not limited to the risks set forth in“Risk Factors” included in Stratum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Neither company undertakes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Media Contacts

Stratum Holdings Corp.

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Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

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