MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Biodistribution data supports ExoPTEN's planned IND submission

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the“Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing exosome-based regenerative therapies for central nervous system injuries, today announced new preclinical findings evaluating the biodistribution of its proprietary naïve exosomes, the biological carriers used in its lead investigational product candidate, ExoPTEN. The Company believes the findings support its progression towards a planned Investigational New Drug (“IND”) submission on ExoPTEN to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

Demonstrating that exosomes reach injured nervous system tissue is an important part of ExoPTEN's development toward clinical trials and of characterizing its proposed mechanism of action. In this study, exosome-associated fluorescent signal was detected at the injured spinal cord site within 15 minutes of intrathecal administration of fluorescently labelled exosomes. After one-hour, fluorescent signal was observed within the spinal cord's grey matter below the injury site.

According to the Company, these findings provide biological data showing that NurExone's exosomes can move beyond the surrounding cerebrospinal fluid into injured spinal cord tissue.

NurExone's ExoTherapy platform uses NurExone's proprietary exosomes, nano-sized naturally secreted particles, as a biological delivery system for therapeutic molecules. ExoPTEN combines the exosomes with small interfering RNA (“siRNA”) designed to reduce PTEN expression, with the objective of promoting nerve regeneration following injury.

“We are focused on advancing ExoPTEN toward human clinical trials. That requires a coordinated development program, with each study designed to answer a specific question along that path,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Chief Executive Officer of NurExone.“We have previously reported motor recovery in preclinical models. In this study, we observed that, following minimally invasive administration, our exosomes reached injured spinal cord tissue, including the grey matter. This as an important step for our delivery platform and believe it adds to the scientific foundation for our planned IND submission.”

New Biodistribution Study: A Closer Look at the Homing Capabilities of NurExone's Proprietary Exosomes

Biodistribution studies help researchers understand where a therapeutic substance travels and accumulates in the body. Preclinical studies of this kind provide an early sense about what may occur in humans.

“For a treatment to work, it first needs to reach the right area of damage,” said Dr. Tali Kizhner, Director of Research and Development at NurExone.“In this study, we observed that, following minimally invasive administration, our proprietary exosomes reached the spinal cord grey matter, and we were able to see how quickly they arrived and where they distributed within the damaged tissue. This gives us a better understanding of how the exosome underlying ExoPTEN may deliver therapeutic molecules to the site of injury and of the time frame over which they distribute.”

The Study

In the study, Company researchers evaluated NurExone's naïve exosomes in rats with experimentally induced spinal cord compression injuries at the T8–T9 vertebral level. Fluorescently labelled exosomes were administered intrathecally, into the cerebrospinal fluid surrounding the central nervous system, through an injection at the cisterna magna near the base of the skull.

Researchers then examined spinal cord tissue using fluorescence microscopy at 15 minutes and one hour after administration, comparing the findings with animals receiving phosphate-buffered saline (“PBS”).

The study provided a closer look at how quickly exosomes reached injured tissue and where it was found within the spinal cord:



Within 15 minutes: Exosome-associated fluorescent signals were observed at the spinal cord compression site, showing early localization to the area of injury.

After one hour: Fluorescent signals were observed within spinal cord grey matter, which contains neuronal cell bodies and other cells involved in nervous system function. In PBS-treated controls: No corresponding exosome-associated fluorescent signal was observed.

These findings are consistent with the localization, or apparent homing, of exosome-associated material to injured spinal cord tissue.

Figure 1. Biodistribution of Naïve Exosomes Following Spinal Cord Injury







Top: Illustration of the rat study showing administration of naïve exosomes into the cerebrospinal fluid near the base of the skull and the spinal cord compression injury at T8–T9.

Middle: Fluorescence microscopy images of spinal cord tissue from PBS-treated controls (left), animals examined 15 minutes after exosome administration (center), and animals examined after one hour (right). Green indicates exosome-associated fluorescent signal, while blue identifies cell nuclei. At 15 minutes, green fluorescence is visible around the injury site. At one-hour, fluorescent signal is observed within spinal cord tissue, including regions identified as grey matter (white arrows).

Bottom: Magnified views of the highlighted region in the 15-minute sample, showing the distribution of fluorescent signal within the tissue.

The representative images show early exosome-associated localization following intrathecal administration in a rat spinal cord injury model.

Advancing Toward an IND Submission

The new findings complement NurExone's previously reported preclinical studies evaluating therapeutic effect, nerve regeneration and exosome homing, contributing to the Company's understanding of its exosome-based delivery platform. The study evaluated naïve exosomes rather than ExoPTEN itself.

As NurExone progresses toward clinical development, its research and manufacturing activities are intended to support the characterization, safety evaluation and production of ExoPTEN for future human studies. The Company continues to advance these activities with the objective of preparing the necessary information package for regulatory submission and clinical evaluation.

Amendment to Master Services Agreement with Vivox

The Company also announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, NurExone Biologic Ltd., has entered into an amendment to its Master Services Agreement with Vivox Ltd. (“Vivox”), following the completion of the initial preclinical study evaluating ExoPTEN in rat models of spinal cord injury. Under the terms of the amendment, Vivox will perform an additional non-GLP toxicity study evaluating intravenous (“IV”) and intra-arterial (“IA”) administration of ExoPTEN in 80 Sprague Dawley rats, which is intended to inform the Company's ongoing IND-enabling program.

The fee for the IA administration phase is NIS 52,000 (approximately US$14,000) plus VAT, payable 30% upon execution of the amendment and 70% upon delivery of the draft study report. The IV administration phase and tissue processing will be provided by Vivox at no additional charge. Costs for histopathology evaluations and clinical pathology panels (including blood biochemistry and coagulation) will be shared equally between the Company and Vivox based on final invoiced amounts.

About NurExone

NurExone is a TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”), OTCQB, and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve damage. Regulatory milestones, including obtaining the Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. FDA and European EMA, facilitate the Company's roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company aims to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone?, visit or follow NurExone on the different social media LinkedIn, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or YouTube.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: ...

Russo Partners LLC

Investor and Media Relations – United States

215 Park Ave S, Suite 1905

New York, NY 10003

Phone: 212-845-4200

Email: ...

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations - Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: ...

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release and are generally identifiable by words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“expect,”“plan,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“potential,”“continue,”“advance” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning: the significance of the reported biodistribution findings, including the potential of NurExone's exosomes to localize to and penetrate injured spinal cord tissue; the potential for the exosome carriers to deliver ExoPTEN's therapeutic cargo to the site of injury; the relevance of the findings to ExoPTEN's proposed mechanism of action and to the Company's regulatory development program; the Company's planned IND submission to the FDA for ExoPTEN and its development toward human clinical trials; the conduct, scope, timing, cost and cost-sharing of the non-GLP toxicity study to be performed by Vivox and its role in the Company's IND-enabling program; the intended role of the Company's research and manufacturing activities in supporting the characterization, safety evaluation and production of ExoPTEN; the development of ExoPTEN as a potential minimally invasive therapy for acute spinal cord injury and optic nerve injury; and the Company's broader development, regulatory, clinical and commercialization plans for ExoPTEN, its other exosome-based products and targeted delivery systems, including its roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe and the activities of Exo-Top Inc.

These forward-looking statements are based on material assumptions including that: the reported study data and the Company's interpretation of those data, including the fluorescence imaging, are accurate and complete; the exosome-associated fluorescent signal reflects the location of the administered exosomes; the rat spinal cord compression model and the intrathecal route of administration provide information relevant to the biodistribution of ExoPTEN; the biodistribution of ExoPTEN will be comparable to that of the naïve exosomes evaluated in the study; the reported findings can be reproduced in additional studies; Vivox will perform the non-GLP toxicity study as contemplated and on the agreed terms; the Company will be able to complete the preclinical, manufacturing and other work required to support an IND submission; sufficient funding, materials, manufacturing capacity, facilities, personnel and collaborators will be available on acceptable terms; and the Company will be able to advance ExoPTEN and its other programs as currently contemplated.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the preliminary and limited nature of the reported results, including the limited number of animals and time points evaluated; the risk that fluorescent signal does not accurately reflect the location of intact exosomes; the risk that the biodistribution of ExoPTEN will differ from that of naïve exosomes; the risk that the results will not be reproduced in additional studies or other models; the risk that results in animal models will not be predictive of biodistribution, safety or efficacy in humans; the risk that exosome localization in the reported model will not translate into delivery of therapeutic cargo, nerve regeneration, functional recovery or clinical benefit; the risk that the non-GLP toxicity study will be delayed, will cost more than anticipated or will produce unfavourable results; delays, changes or termination affecting the Company's arrangements with Vivox or other counterparties; variability inherent in biological materials and exosome-based products; the need for additional research, testing, manufacturing development and regulatory work; the risk that regulatory authorities will not accept the Company's preclinical data or will require additional studies, and that the Company will not make an IND submission or obtain authorization to commence clinical trials on the anticipated timelines or at all; the inability to obtain sufficient financing, materials, facilities, personnel or collaborators; competition, technological change and intellectual-property risks; and the risks discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” on pages 44 to 51 of the Company's annual information form dated August 27, 2024 and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile, copies of which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

The results described in this press release are preclinical, are based on an animal model and on naïve exosomes rather than ExoPTEN, and do not establish the biodistribution, safety or efficacy of ExoPTEN in humans. ExoPTEN is an investigational product candidate, has not been approved for commercial use or for the treatment of any condition by any regulatory authority, and its safety and efficacy in humans have not been established. No assurance can be given that the Company will reproduce the reported results, make an IND submission, obtain authorization to commence clinical trials, complete clinical development or obtain regulatory approval for ExoPTEN. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the anticipated activities, benefits or results will occur or be achieved. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise them except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at