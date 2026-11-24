MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-native multi-model platform now commercially available; Company plans to develop and embed finance-focused AI agents into the platform as its next strategic step

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GMEX Robotics Corporation (Nasdaq: GMEX) (“GMEX” or the“Company”), a physical AI and robotics company, today announced the official commercial launch of 247meta.ai, its in-house, multi-model AI platform. With the platform now live, the Company's immediate next focus is to develop and strategically embed financial-related AI agents into 247meta.ai, built to support work such as accounting, bookkeeping, reporting and other finance workflows.

What 247meta.ai does today

247meta.ai gives users access to multiple leading AI models through a single platform, for a fraction of what it would cost to subscribe to each one separately. The platform automatically picks the right model for each task, so users get the strength of several models without managing several tools.



One platform, multiple models: routes each request across leading commercial and open-weight AI models.

Lower cost of access: broader AI capability at a fraction of the cost of separate subscriptions.

Built for business and individual users: supports everyday writing, research and work tasks. Available now at .



Next focus: financial AI agents

Finance and accounting work is detailed, repetitive and must be accurate. GMEX believes this makes it one of the most practical places to put AI agents to work alongside professionals. Following the launch, the Company plans to develop financial-related AI agents and embed them into 247meta.ai, and intends to pursue this through internal development and a potential strategic partnership.

Positioning finance as the next step builds on 247meta.ai's multi-model foundation: the same platform that routes everyday tasks can be extended with specialized agents designed for higher-value professional work.

“Launching 247meta.ai is an important milestone for GMEX,” said Sam Lu, Chief Executive Officer of GMEX.“Our next move is to bring specialized AI agents into finance, where businesses spend a lot of time on detailed, repetitive work and accuracy really matters. We see this as a natural next step for the platform, and we look forward to sharing more on how we plan to get there in the near future.”

247meta.ai is part of GMEX's“Terminal + Brain” strategy, which pairs reliable hardware and platforms with best-in-class AI. The platform operates alongside, and separately from, the Company's robotics business.

About GMEX Robotics Corporation

GMEX Robotics is a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of AI-powered robotics and intelligent automation solutions. The Company is advancing robotics applications across consumer, hospitality and commercial environments, combining artificial intelligence with hardware innovation to deliver efficient and scalable automation technologies.

About 247meta.ai

Developed in-house by GMEX, 247meta.ai is an AI-native, multi-model platform that gives enterprise and individual users access to multiple leading AI models through a single interface. The platform is designed to be extended with specialized AI agents, beginning with a planned focus on financial-related applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the launch, adoption and anticipated benefits of 247meta.ai; the Company's plans to develop and embed financial-related AI agents into the platform; a potential strategic partnership; and the Company's future business plans and prospects. Words such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“intends,”“plans,”“may,”“potential” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including the failure to secure user adoption; risks in developing, testing and commercializing new AI agents, including in regulated financial and accounting contexts; the possibility that the potential partnership is not completed on acceptable terms or at all; data privacy, cybersecurity, AI and cross-border regulatory risks; competition; macroeconomic and market conditions; and other risks described in GMEX's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. GMEX undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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