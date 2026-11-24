MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP) today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Time: 9:40 a.m. ET

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at . A replay of each webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. Founded over a decade ago as an early pioneer in CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, the Company has evolved from a pioneering research-stage organization into an industry leader, marking a historic milestone with the approval of CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]), the world's first CRISPR-based therapy, for eligible patients with sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Today, CRISPR Therapeutics is advancing a broad, diversified pipeline spanning hemoglobinopathies, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disease, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. The Company is also expanding its gene editing toolkit through SyNTaseTM editing, its novel, proprietary platform designed to enable precise, efficient, and scalable gene correction. To accelerate its impact, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit .

Investor Contact:

+1-617-307-7503

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Media Contact:

+1-617-315-4493

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