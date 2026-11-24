Mattress recycling specialist joins the company's commercial and industrial platform under CEO Steven Librenjak

MODESTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MODESTO, California, Nov. 24, 2026 – American Recycling Holdings (americanrecyclingholdings), a California-based commercial and industrial recycling specialist and Tide Rock portfolio company, today announced that MAT Recyclers (matrecyclers) is now an American Recycling Holdings company. Both organizations are led by Chief Executive Officer Steven Librenjak.The combination brings together American Recycling Holdings' commercial and industrial recycling services and MAT Recyclers' mattress recycling expertise. Customers across California can now coordinate more of their recycling needs through one organization.“MAT Recyclers has built a strong record in mattress recycling, and its team shares our focus on dependable service and compliance,” said Librenjak.“Together, we can offer California facilities a broader set of recycling solutions and the documentation they need to support their reporting.”MAT Recyclers specializes in recycling mattresses and box springs for hotels, universities, hospitals, government facilities, retailers, and municipalities. Since 2018, it has recycled more than one million mattresses. It holds R2 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications and operates facilities in Ontario and Stockton, California. MAT Recyclers provides diversion reports and recycling certificates that help customers support audits and sustainability reporting.American Recycling Holdings, founded in 1946, is a regional leader in California's North Central Valley. It collects and recycles paper, cardboard, plastic, metal, and organics, and it provides custom recycling systems, product destruction with documented chain of custody, warehousing and distribution support, and ESG auditing and reporting.The combined organization will serve customers in warehousing, food processing, institutional, industrial, hospitality, education, healthcare, and municipal sectors. Customers will keep their existing service teams and schedules, and both brands will continue to operate under their current names.For more information, visit americanrecyclingholdings and matrecyclers.About American Recycling HoldingsAmerican Recycling Holdings is a Tide Rock portfolio company and a trusted, single-source provider of tailored recycling solutions. With MAT Recyclers, the company helps commercial, industrial, and institutional organizations manage complex waste streams, meet regulatory requirements, and reach sustainability targets. Headquartered in Modesto, California, it operates a facility in Stockton, and MAT Recyclers serves both Northern and Southern California. Learn more at americanrecyclingholdings and matrecyclers.About Tide RockTide Rock is a growth platform for B2B businesses that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale. It owns a portfolio of business-to-business companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. It has offices in San Diego, CA and New York, NY. Learn more at .

Renée Lawrence

Tide Rock

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American Recycling Holdings Welcomes MAT Recyclers, Expanding Recycling Services Across California News Provided By Tide Rock November 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Waste Management



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