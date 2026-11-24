Healthcare executives shared practical approaches to improving patient access, closing care gaps, and reducing manual work for care teams.

- Jerrod Ullah, RN, BSN, Founder and CEO of HealthTalk I, VA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HealthTalk A.I. hosted its inaugural CONNECT leadership summit Oct. 31–Nov. 1, 2026, at The Westin Nashville. The summit brought healthcare leaders together to learn from one another and share practical ways to simplify patient scheduling, reach more patients due for preventive care, and ease the workload on care teams.“We started CONNECT to give healthcare leaders time to talk candidly about what's working, where they're getting stuck, and what they'd do differently,” said Jerrod Ullah, RN, BSN, Founder and CEO of HealthTalk A.I.“We wanted everyone to leave with an idea they could put to work back home. We also came away with a clearer sense of what we can do to help care teams spend less time on manual work and make it easier for patients to get the care they need.”Through roundtable discussions and a hands-on strategy exercise, attendees explored four priorities facing healthcare organizations: patient access and growth, operational efficiency, clinical quality, and patient experience. Leaders shared how they're addressing those priorities in their own organizations, and HealthTalk A.I. invited feedback on its product roadmap.In a case study panel moderated by Logan Plaster of StartUp Health, Eric Rios, CIO of Spectrum Health Services in Philadelphia, and Denatras Silas, CIO of MedCura Health in metro Atlanta, discussed why their health centers implemented HealthTalk A.I.'s AI patient engagement platform, the challenges they worked through, and the results they saw. Spectrum Health Services shared how outreach to 2,124 patients due for Pap screenings led 100 patients to schedule their own appointments within hours. MedCura Health discussed how it improved referral follow-up and closed the loop on more referrals.HealthTalk A.I. also presented MedCura Health with its 2026 Innovation for Community Impact Award. The award recognized the health center's use of technology to connect patients and families with cancer screenings, preventive care, and community resources.See the HealthTalk A.I. CONNECT 2026 recap for an event overview, photos, and video highlights.About HealthTalk A.I.HealthTalk A.I. helps healthcare organizations expand access to care and reduce manual work for staff. Its AI patient engagement platform automates interactions across voice AI, text messaging, and web chat, helping care teams respond to patient demand and turn more inquiries into scheduled appointments. Core capabilities include AI contact center, multilingual two-way engagement, AI scheduling, and digital intake.

Jeremy Mitchell

HealthTalk A.I.

Healthtalk A.I. CONNECT: Advancing the Future of Patient Access

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HealthTalk A.I. Brings Healthcare Leaders Together at Inaugural CONNECT Summit News Provided By HealthTalk A.I. November 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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