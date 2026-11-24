Members of The Carry community on a weighted walk.

Cortney Bigelow and Esther Sedgwick, Co-Founders of The Carry

The investment, made through Deep Blue Ventures, backs The Carry's female-first approach to strength and longevity training.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment (DBSE), through its investment arm Deep Blue Ventures, today announced a strategic investment in The Carry, the female-first strength and longevity brand behind the first weighted vest designed specifically for women's bodies. As part of the investment, Deep Blue Founder and CEO Laura Correnti joins The Carry's cap table.Weighted vests have become one of the fastest-growing categories in fitness. Amazon searches for "weighted vest" grew 285% in a year, and the global weighted vest market is projected to more than quadruple to $2.3 billion by 2036 (Fact), and women are driving much of the demand. Yet most of the gear is designed for military-style training and the male frame.When Esther Sedgwick and Cortney Bigelow founded The Carry in 2024, they started by testing six of the industry's leading vests and found the same problems in each: no fit for larger chests, uneven weight distribution and Velcro that snagged workout clothes. Drawing on hydration vests and the baby carriers their kids had outgrown, they designed a modular, adjustable vest and validated it with more than 200 women. The vest has four patents pending, inclusive sizing and premium, PFAS-free, machine-washable materials."Women have spent decades adapting to equipment that was never designed for them. The Carry flips that by building for women's bodies, women's bone health and women's communities first," said Correnti. "As a former D1 athlete, a mom and a woman in my 40s, strength for me today is about longevity. The needs Esther and Cortney are solving for are ones I'm living every day. That's exactly the kind of systems-disruption company Deep Blue Ventures exists to back."The Carry also is building well beyond the vest. The brand recently launched The Carry Method, a weighted-vest training program developed with sports scientist Roma van der Walt, and its growing community of "Vesties" gives it a direct line to the women who train with it. Deep Blue sees room to build on that through athlete signature editions, co-branded drops with women's teams and leagues, branded ruck events at games and summits, and content built around women aging powerfully."For decades, women were told to get smaller. Women's sports changed that, making strength something to celebrate in public, and we want the same shift in everyday training: muscle, bone, and mobility that keep you independent for the long game. Laura has spent her career turning that kind of movement into a market, and Deep Blue knows how to bring sport, community and brand together. That's who we want in our corner as we grow The Carry Method."The Carry joins LOVB San Francisco Signal and Sequel in the Deep Blue Ventures portfolio and extends Deep Blue's focus on backing companies that address the gaps in women's sports and in health, from how women compete to how they move, train and live every day.About Deep Blue Sports + EntertainmentA woman-owned company founded in 2023, Deep Blue is the world's first firm exclusively dedicated to driving commercial investment into women's sports. Recognized by Sports Business Journal as a Women's Sports Power Player in its first year in business, Deep Blue is the industry leader in supporting strategic brand investment into women's sports through partnerships, media, creative campaigns and activations. The firm also has an IP and events division, which includes the annual Business of Women's Sports Summit and the co-founding of iHeart Women's Sports in partnership with iHeartMedia. Deep Blue announced Deep Blue Ventures in 2026, with investments including LOVB San Francisco Signal, Sequel and The Carry. Please visit Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment for more information and follow the firm on Instagram and LinkedIn.About The CarryThe Carry is a Seattle-based, female-first strength and longevity brand creating a new fitness modality through beautifully designed weighted vests, modular weights and programming made for real life. Founded in 2024 by Esther Sedgwick and Cortney Bigelow, The Carry makes a patent-pending, modular weighted vest designed for women's bodies, paired with The Carry Method, a weighted-vest training program developed with sports scientist Roma van der Walt. Please visit The Carry for more information and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok.Media Contact:Rachel Gunia | Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment |...Esther Sedgwick | The Carry |...

Rachel Gunia

Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment

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Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment Invests in The Carry, the Weighted Vest Brand Built for Women News Provided By Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment November 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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