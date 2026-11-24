2651 SH 44

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of a 13,279 square foot industrial facility situated on 10.05 acres at 2651 State Highway 44 in Robstown, Texas. John Foret of Cravey Real Estate Services represented the seller, LAC Fabrication Services, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, Rolfson Oil, LLC, was represented by Alex Coe of the Cresa Dallas-Fort Worth office. The sale price remains confidential.The acquisition brings Rolfson Oil, a growing energy services and fuel logistics company with operations across multiple U.S. energy-producing regions, into the Coastal Bend's expanding industrial market. Founded in 1985 in Watford City, North Dakota, Rolfson Oil began as a fueling provider to the agricultural industry before expanding into the Bakken oil field. Over the years, the company has grown and expanded its operations across several states, including Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Colorado and Louisiana. Today, Rolfson Oil provides specialized fuel distribution, alternative energy solutions and field logistics services to the oil and gas industry."Industrial properties with this combination of acreage, building improvements and highway accessibility are becoming increasingly important to companies looking to establish or expand their regional operations," said John Foret of Cravey Real Estate Services. "The Coastal Bend offers a unique combination of energy infrastructure, manufacturing activity and transportation connectivity. Properties along major corridors like State Highway 44 are particularly attractive because they provide businesses with the flexibility to accommodate equipment, vehicles, materials and day-to-day operations while remaining connected to the region's major industrial centers. This transaction is a good example of the continued demand for well-positioned industrial assets in the South Texas market."The property consists of two buildings totaling 13,279 square feet on an expansive 10.05 acre site. Its improvements combine dedicated administrative office space with a functional industrial warehouse and operations area, offering a versatile layout suited to a variety of industrial and commercial applications. The facility features 28-foot clear heights, a 32-foot peak height and substantial electrical infrastructure, along with private offices, a conference room, employee break area and dedicated warehouse management space.For additional information regarding this transaction or other industrial real estate opportunities in the Coastal Bend, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email:...About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

Matthew Cravey

Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

+13615040038 ext.

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

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Cravey Real Estate Facilitates Sale of 10-Acre Industrial Facility in Robstown to Rolfson Oil News Provided By Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. November 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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