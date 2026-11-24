HubIQ and AnDek Holdings case study

AnDek Holdings saves 70+ hours a week and recaptures up to 5% gross profit across three staffing brands with HubIQ, a connected intelligence platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HubIQ, Inc., a connected intelligence platform for staffing agencies, today shared results from a new case study with AnDek Holdings, Inc., a multi-brand staffing group headquartered in Cartersville, Georgia. Since going live on HubIQ in July 2026, AnDek reports saving more than 70 hours a week of manual work, recapturing as much as 5% in gross profit on individual clients, and seeing in near-real-time the numbers that once took weeks to assemble.

AnDek is a family of staffing companies built through acquisition: Match Staffing in 2021, AnDek Staffing in 2025 and Employ Partners in 2026. Together they operate 11 offices. Each brand kept its local identity, leadership and client relationships. What AnDek needed was one view of the true economics underneath them, without a team of people re-keying data to get it.

HubIQ connects to the ATS each agency already runs and places that data on one shared record alongside risk, CRM, contracts and finance. For AnDek, that includes an integration with its accounting system. The full case study, "From Weeks to Near-Real-Time: How AnDek Holdings Recaptures Gross Profit Across Its Staffing Brands," is available at href="" rel="external nofollow" com/case-studies/andek-holdings-hubiq-case-study.

Key results from the case study:

- More than 70 hours a week saved through the accounting integration, work that previously took several corporate staff

- Two people moved out of manual entry and repurposed to other functions in the company

- Client gross profit recaptures as high as 5%, with data that opened conversations to revisit terms

- Workers' compensation and unemployment claims managed in one platform, with claim times cut sharply and workers' comp claims closing faster than before

- Email digests that put key figures in front of management at the branch, region and executive level

"HubIQ has saved us so much manual entry that we were able to repurpose two people to other functions in the company. Along the way, we've gained priceless detail into the business as a whole. What used to take weeks we now see in near-real-time, and after nearly 40 years we have our true numbers when we need them," said Ray Clawson, Chairman of AnDek Holdings.

"AnDek shows what happens when a growing staffing group stops asking its people to be the integration layer," said a HubIQ spokesperson. "The brands stay local, but gross profit, claims and leadership reporting live on one record. That is what connected intelligence looks like in practice: leaders see which clients, offices and recruiters actually make money while the decision is still open, not weeks after the close."

The case study also offers lessons for any agency with more than one brand, branch or back office: keep the local brands, share one record underneath them, count each claim against the client and assignment that produced it, and let the numbers come to leaders automatically.

About HubIQ

HubIQ, the co-pilot for running your agency, is a connected intelligence platform for staffing agencies, headquartered in San Francisco, California. HubIQ connects to the ATS an agency already runs and brings orders, talent, risk and gross profit into one clear view, so leaders can see true profitability by client, branch and recruiter after real costs such as claims and unbilled pay. Modules include HubAI, Risk, Smart Drive, Contracts, CRM, Legal and Finance, each working from the same connected record. HubAI is trained only on each agency's own data, isolated per organization, and never shared. HubIQ serves staffing agencies across the United States and rolls out hands-on, typically live in two to three weeks. Learn more at hubiq.

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HubIQ Case Study: AnDek Holdings Saves 70+ Hours a Week, Recaptures Up to 5% Gross Profit News Provided By HubIQ, Inc. November 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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