Black Friday Golf Deals

The 2026 guide highlights discounts on golf clubs, launch monitors, electric caddies and apparel, with links to equipment reviews.

- Ramsey MohsenKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Plugged In Golf has published its 2026 Black Friday Golf Deals guide, rounding up holiday offers on golf clubs, launch monitors, electric caddies, apparel and other golf equipment.The guide brings together discounts from leading golf manufacturers and retailers, along with links to Plugged In Golf's hands-on equipment reviews. Shoppers can explore available offers and learn more about how select products performed during testing before making a purchase.Featured Black Friday Golf DealsMotocaddy M-TECH GPS Remote electric caddy and bag bundle - Save up to $779.Wilson DYNAPWR Carbon Driver - Save $250 at Golf Galaxy.FlightScope Mevo Gen2 launch monitor - Save $150, plus an extra 5% with code PLUGGEDIN, as listed in the guide.Garmin Approach G82 GPS and launch monitor - Save $100.Galway Bay golf apparel - Save up to 80%, as listed in the guide.Vice Golf VGW01 Black wedges - $99 each.Some offers extend through Cyber Monday, November 30, including Motocaddy's U.S. sale. Pricing, availability, promotional codes and expiration dates vary by retailer.The complete Black Friday Golf Deals guide includes additional discounts, promotional codes and links to participating retailers.Plugged In Golf may earn a commission on purchases made through links in the guide.About Plugged In GolfFounded in 2013, Plugged In Golf is an independent golf publication covering equipment, instruction and club fitting. Its team publishes hands-on reviews and buying advice to help golfers choose equipment that fits their game.

Ramsey Mohsen

Plugged In Golf

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Plugged In Golf Highlights Black Friday 2026 Deals on Drivers, Launch Monitors and Golf Gear News Provided By Evergolf LLC November 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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