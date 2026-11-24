MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family office led by Principal Reg Wintle backs a B2B platform that powers consumer gaming brands worldwide

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Urus Capital, the family office led by Principal Reg Wintle, has invested in a €3 million funding round in a technology company building the business-to-business infrastructure layer behind consumer gaming brands. The round closed at the end of October 2026. The company has not been named at its request.The company provides the underlying technology that consumer-facing gaming brands rely on to run and scale their products, and serves a global customer base. It operates in a regulated sector, where reliability, compliance and the ability to integrate with many partners decide which providers last.'The lasting value in gaming technology sits in the infrastructure layer,' said Reg Wintle, Principal of Urus Capital. 'This team is building something other businesses depend on, and they take regulation seriously from day one. That is the kind of company we want to back early and stay with.'The investment fits Urus Capital's focus on infrastructure businesses across gaming technology, payments and wider technology. When assessing opportunities, the firm weighs four things: unit economics that would satisfy a lender, resilience to the loss of any single partner or channel, governance put in place early, and founders who can handle situations without an established playbook.'Family office capital can afford to be patient, but patient should not mean passive,' said Wintle. 'Where we add the most is when experience and the right introductions make a real difference.'Alongside its investments, Urus Capital advises a small number of clients on M&A, listings, private trade sales and capital raising. Wintle brings experience as a founder, private credit fund manager and venture studio builder. His full profile is available at .About Urus CapitalUrus Capital is a family office operating across Europe, led by Principal Reg Wintle. It invests predominantly across iGaming technology, payments and wider technology, with a focus on infrastructure businesses and long-term partnerships, and provides selective corporate advisory support on M&A, listings, private trade sales and capital raising. More information is available at .MEDIA CONTACTAlex Marlow, Press Office, Urus Capital...tal

Alex Marlow

Press Office, Urus Capital

...tal

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Urus Capital Invests in €3 Million Round in Gaming Technology Infrastructure Company News Provided By Urus Capital November 24, 2026, 13:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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