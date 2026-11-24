LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN SPOTLIGHTS TOP PERFORMERS AT LEE'S FAMILY REUNION

Family Meals, Chicken Pot Pies and simple holiday recipes make gathering around the table easier, while GiftAMeal helps share the joy with neighbors in need

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is all about bringing people together, and Lee's Famous RecipeChicken is making it easier to enjoy more time around the table. From family meals that make feeding a holiday crowd simple to its seasonal Chicken Pot Pie for a comforting meal at home, Lee's offers convenient, homestyle favorites for gatherings big and small.“The holidays are busy enough without having to worry about what to put on the table,” said Dan Sokilik, vice president of marketing at Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken.“Our family meals have always been a great way to feed a crowd, and this time of year is a perfect reminder of just how convenient they can be. And for those times when you're not feeding the whole family, our Chicken Pot Pie is a comforting favorite that really hits the spot.”Let Lee's Handle the Main CourseHoliday hosting doesn't have to mean spending all day in the kitchen. No matter the size of your holiday gathering, Lee's has a Family Meal to fit, with options ranging from 8 to 20 pieces of its fresh, never frozen chicken, along with homestyle sides and biscuits. It's an easy way to put a delicious holiday feast on the table without all the preparation and cleanup.For smaller gatherings or a cozy night in, Lee's Chicken Pot Pie offers a comforting alternative. Filled with tender chicken and vegetables in a creamy filling beneath a flaky crust, this seasonal favorite makes it easy to enjoy a warm, homestyle meal without spending time in the kitchen.A Holiday Twist on Lee's FavoritesFor hosts looking to add a festive touch without spending hours in the kitchen, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken makes holiday entertaining easy with three simple recipes featuring its signature chicken:Cranberry Chicken Biscuit Sliders: Split Lee's biscuits and fill them with chopped Lee's Famous Breast Strips, cranberry sauce and a Dijon mayo spread. These sweet and savory sliders make an easy appetizer for holiday parties.Chicken, Brie & Cranberry Flatbread: Top prepared flatbread with chopped Lee's Famous Breast Strips, brie, cranberry sauce and fresh rosemary. Warm in the oven or air fryer until the cheese melts for an easy, festive appetizer.Chicken & Waffle Bites: Top mini waffles with pieces of Lee's Famous Breast Strips, secure with toothpicks and finish with a drizzle of maple syrup or hot honey for a fun, bite-sized party favorite.Sharing More Than a MealThis season, every Lee's meal can help someone else fill their table too. Through the brand's partnership with GiftAMeal, guests can scan the GiftAMeal QR code at any Lee's or upload a photo of their meal through the Lee's app, and each photo triggers a donation from the restaurant to a local food bank.Guests may be gathering with family, starting a new tradition, or helping a neighbor in need. Whatever the occasion, Lee's is celebrating what matters most this season. That means good food, good company, and time spent together. Guests can explore family meal options, participating locations, and holiday hours at leesfamousrecipeAbout Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenSince 1966, Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken has been famous for a reason. Founded in Lima, Ohio, the brand serves fried chicken that is cooked fresh, never frozen, honey dipped and hand breaded, using the same recipe and commitment to quality that have kept generations of guests coming back. Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026, Lee's earned a spot on QSR Magazine's 20 Best Franchise Deals list and placed in USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Fast Food Fried Chicken for the fourth consecutive year. Today, Lee's operates 130 restaurants and counting across the U.S., with independent owners operating the majority.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN MAKES HOLIDAY GATHERINGS EASIER WITH HOMESTYLE FAVORITES News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 24, 2026, 13:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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