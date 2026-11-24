Town & County Auto Body and VIVE Collision

Town & County Auto Body in North Haven, Connecticut

VIVE Collision Acquires 83rd Location and Expands Dealership Partnerships

- Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO & Founder

NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VIVE Collision, a leading multi-site collision repair operation (MSO), announces the acquisition of Town & County Auto Body in North Haven, Connecticut, from Mauro Motors, the family-owned automotive group behind BMW of Bridgeport, BMW of North Haven, Mercedes-Benz of North Haven, and Mercedes-Benz Van Center of North Haven. The transaction marks VIVE's second acquisition of a dealership-owned collision repair facility and reflects its experience assisting automotive dealer groups transition their body shop operations while maintaining valued relationships, OEM-focused repair standards, and continuity for dealership customers.

Founded in 1985 by Mike Mauro, Town & County Auto Body holds a special place in Mauro Motors' history. What began as a small auto body and towing operation in Hamden, Connecticut, eventually laid the foundation for the automotive group that would become Mauro Motors. As the family business grew, Town & County Auto Body relocated in 1999 to a newly constructed, 30,000-square-foot facility in North Haven, where it has continued serving Connecticut drivers with a focus on quality repairs, technical expertise, and personalized customer care.

Town & County Auto Body, now Powered by VIVE, brings a strong OEM-focused foundation to VIVE's footprint. Its investment in OEM-specific training, equipment, repair procedures, and technical capabilities helps support safe, high-quality repairs on increasingly complex vehicles. With close ties to Mercedes-Benz of North Haven and BMW of North Haven, the facility has long understood dealership customer expectations and the importance of repairing vehicles according to applicable manufacturer procedures.

“Town & County has an incredible history, and we're proud to welcome a business that has meant so much to the Mauro family and the Connecticut automotive community,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO and Founder of VIVE Collision.“This is our second acquisition of a dealership-owned collision repair operation, and we've seen firsthand how the right partnership can create value after a transaction closes. Dealership relationships and OEM repairs are important parts of our business. We have really enjoyed working with Jake and the Mauro Motors team and look forward to building on that relationship while investing in the talented Town & County team.”

The acquisition builds on VIVE's experience working with dealership groups. In 2023, VIVE acquired its first dealer-owned collision center in Pennsylvania, leading to an ongoing partnership around OEM collision repair and customer service. With Town & County, VIVE brings that experience to a second dealer-owned operation, focusing on maintaining the strong connections that make these businesses successful.

“Town & County was the first Mauro Motors business. My father started it from nothing, and the success of that shop gave him the foundation and the credibility to buy our first dealership in 1993. Every store we own today traces back to it, so after 41 years this was a hard decision, but it was the right one,” said Jake Mauro, President of Mauro Motors.“Collision repair is a good business, and it will always be part of how we take care of our customers. This was a strategic divestiture, and it was about Town & County specifically. With our recent focus on growing our dealership footprint, a shop with Town & County's potential deserves someone whose entire focus is collision, and VIVE was the right fit. VIVE understood the business, respected our people, and holds the same standards our customers expect. Our Mercedes-Benz and BMW customers will keep getting the same OEM-focused repairs from the same team they know today, and our dealerships will keep working hand in hand with Town & County. After 41 years, we're handing it to people who will take care of it and take it to the next level.”

Located at 18 Corporate Drive in North Haven, Town & County Auto Body, now Powered by VIVE, will continue serving drivers throughout the Greater New Haven area and beyond. Customers will benefit from the team's existing OEM-focused repair expertise, supported by VIVE's broader resources, ongoing training, technology, and operational support.

The acquisition further strengthens VIVE Collision's presence in Connecticut and reinforces a differentiated approach to growth: partnering with established collision repair businesses, including dealership-owned facilities, while preserving their technical strengths and local relationships.

As VIVE continues to expand, its approach remains grounded in three core values: People, Process, and Passion-investing in the teammates who deliver the repairs, the processes that support quality and safety, and the relationships that build lasting trust with customers and partners.

ABOUT VIVE COLLISION

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Delaware. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process, and Passion.“We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts.”

ABOUT MAURO MOTORS

Mauro Motors is a family-owned automotive group headquartered in North Haven, Connecticut. Founded by Mike Mauro in 1985 and today owned and operated by his son, Jake Mauro, the group includes Mercedes-Benz of North Haven, BMW of North Haven, BMW of Bridgeport, and the Mercedes-Benz Van Center of North Haven. Mauro Motors serves customers across Connecticut with new and pre-owned vehicle sales, service, parts, and commercial van solutions, backed by a 40-year commitment to doing right by its customers, its employees, and the communities it calls home.

Learn more at mauromotors.

MEDIA CONTACT: Obaid Malick, Mauro Motors | (203)239-1313 x268,...

Nicole Carpenter

VIVE Collision

+1 203-640-9868

...

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VIVE Collision Welcomes Town & County Auto Body, Expanding OEM Repair Expertise and Dealership Partnerships News Provided By VIVE Collision November 24, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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