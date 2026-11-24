Founder and CEO Jashvantkumar Prajapati

Why founders want setup, PRO and tax in one place

Timeline of UAE e-invoicing and tax relief dates

Avyanco reports rising demand for joined-up support as Dubai licensing hits records, Small Business Relief runs to 2029 and e-invoicing starts in 2027

- Jashvantkumar Prajapati, Founder and CEO, Avyanco Business Consultancy LLCDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avyanco Business Consultancy LLC, a DET-licensed corporate advisory firm headquartered in Dubai, has supported more than 11,500 company formations across the UAE since it was founded in 2020. The firm says the milestone reflects a clear change in what founders ask for: fewer clients want a trade license on its own, and more want one team to handle company setup, government paperwork, banking and tax compliance from the first day.The milestone comes during one of the busiest periods for new businesses in Dubai's history. According to the Dubai Business Licensing Corporation, part of the Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai issued 58,337 new licenses across the mainland and free zones in the first half of 2026 alone, and licenses issued between 2023 and 2025 were 84 per cent higher than in the previous three years. The same source reports that Dubai's Unified License, now linked digitally with banks, has cut corporate bank account opening from about 90 days to around three days.From license to compliance: what founders now expectAvyanco's advisory team reports that most new clients now arrive with a wider brief than a license application. Founders comparing business setup options in Dubai want to understand the full first year: the right jurisdiction, visas, banking, and the Corporate Tax and VAT obligations that follow."When we started in 2020, most conversations ended at the trade license," said Jashvantkumar Prajapati, Founder and CEO of Avyanco. "Today, almost every founder asks what happens after the license. They want to know who will handle their visas, their Emirates ID, their bank account and their first tax return. Reaching 11,500 formations tells us that founders value one accountable team that stays with them after day one, not a series of separate providers."The firm says government transactions remain one of the most time-consuming parts of running a UAE company. Work permits, residence visas, Emirates ID, license renewals and document attestation each involve different authorities, from MOHRE and ICP to GDRFA Dubai and the economic departments. Founders searching for the best PRO services in Dubai increasingly look for a provider that tracks every renewal and expiry date, so that a missed deadline does not freeze hiring or trigger fines. Avyanco's PRO services in Dubai cover these transactions on a one-off basis or on a monthly retainer for single companies and groups."Clients rarely remember the day they received their license, but they remember the week a visa expired without warning," said Pritesh Mehta, Head of Operations at Avyanco. "That is why we run a renewal calendar for every client and treat government work as an ongoing service rather than a one-time task."Tax has become part of the setup decisionSince the introduction of UAE Corporate Tax in 2023, tax planning has moved from the year-end to the setup stage. Businesses with taxable income above AED 375,000 pay Corporate Tax at 9 per cent, while qualifying free zone companies may benefit from a 0 per cent rate on qualifying income if they meet the required conditions. On 7 August 2026, the UAE Ministry of Finance announced, through Ministerial Decision No. 131, that Small Business Relief will remain available for tax periods ending on or before 31 December 2029 for resident businesses with annual revenue of up to AED 3 million. The relief must still be elected in the tax return, which means that small companies need to register for Corporate Tax and file correctly to benefit.A second change arrives in January 2027, when the UAE begins its phased rollout of mandatory electronic invoicing. Businesses with annual revenue of AED 50 million or more must comply from 1 January 2027, while businesses below that threshold must appoint an accredited service provider by 31 March 2027 and comply from 1 July 2027."Corporate Tax is now part of the setup conversation, not something founders think about twelve months later," said Vikas Dhingra, Chief Financial Officer at Avyanco, who has more than 26 years of experience in tax and corporate structuring. "The choice between mainland and free zone and the records a company keeps from its first month both shape the tax outcome. The extension of Small Business Relief to 2029 is welcome news for start-ups, but only for those who register on time and claim it correctly."Avyanco's Corporate Tax services in Dubai cover registration, free zone qualifying status reviews, tax planning, return filing and support during Federal Tax Authority reviews, delivered by FTA-registered tax agents and chartered accountants.One team across the company lifecycleAvyanco's model brings company formation on the mainland, in more than 45 UAE free zones and offshore together with PRO and visa services, business bank account support, accounting, audit, VAT, Corporate Tax and compliance. Its team of more than 40 advisors serves founders from India, the UK, Europe and the GCC who choose Dubai as their base."Dubai keeps making it faster to start a company," added Prajapati. "Our job is to make sure every business we form is also compliant, bankable and ready to grow."About AvyancoAvyanco Business Consultancy LLC is a Dubai-based corporate advisory firm founded in 2020 by Jashvantkumar Prajapati. Licensed by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (license no. 909402) and registered with the UAE Federal Tax Authority, the firm has supported more than 11,500 company formations across the UAE. Its services cover company formation, PRO and visa services, banking support, accounting, audit, VAT, Corporate Tax and corporate structuring. Avyanco has been featured in Khaleej Times, Gulf News, Zee News, Mid-day and ANI News. The firm is based at Level 36, Burj Al Salam Tower, Trade Center First, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai.

Mohammad Faizan

Avyanco Business Consultancy LLC

+971 56 403 1190

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Avyanco Sees Rising Demand as UAE Founders Seek Business Setup, PRO and Tax Support Under One Roof News Provided By Avyanco Business Consultancy LLC November 24, 2026, 13:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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