Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Commerzbank successfully completes €1.2bn share buyback

24.11.2026 / 14:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Total of 30,670,340 own shares repurchased (2.84% of share capital) CEO Bettina Orlopp:“We aim to return our entire profit for 2026 to our shareholders through share buybacks and dividends, in line with our capital return policy.” Commerzbank AG successfully completed its current share buyback on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. Commerzbank had started the buyback with a volume of around €1.2bn on 4 September 2026. Since then, it has repurchased a total of 30,670,340 of its own shares (ISIN DE000CBK1001) at an average price of around €39.12 per share. This corresponds to 2.84% of the Bank's share capital. Commerzbank plans to redeem the repurchased shares at a later stage. “Our very good business results allow us to return substantial capital to our shareholders. With the completion of the current share buyback, we have returned a total of €7bn in capital to our shareholders over the past years, thereby creating significant shareholder value,” said Bettina Orlopp, CEO of Commerzbank.“We aim to return our entire profit for 2026 to our shareholders through share buybacks and dividends, in line with our capital return policy. This means returning at least a further €2bn in addition to the €1.2bn just repurchased.” The now completed share buyback is part of the targeted capital return of 100% of the expected net result after deduction of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) coupon payments and before extraordinary one-off items. Press contact

Andreas Lorr +49 69 9353-45703

Erik Nebel +49 69 9353-45712 Investors' contact

Investor Relations +49 69 9353-10080

About Commerzbank With its two business segments – Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers –, Commerzbank, as a full-service bank, offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. It is the leading bank in the Corporate Clients Business in Germany and for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 24,000 corporate client groups and accounts for approximately 30% of German foreign trade. The Bank is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business – wherever its Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients need it. In addition, Commerzbank supports its international clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected future-oriented industries. With more than €400bn assets under management, Commerzbank is also one of the leading banks for private and small-business customers in Germany. Under the brand Commerzbank, it offers a wide range of products and services with an omni-channel approach: online and mobile, via phone or video in the remote advisory centre, and in person at its around 400 locations across Germany. Under the brand comdirect, it offers all core services as a digital primary bank 24/7 and, as a performance broker, solutions for saving, investing, and securities trading. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves around 6 million private and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Disclaimer This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market volatility, potential defaults of borrowers or trading counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. 24.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

