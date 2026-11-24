MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (IANS) KPCC president Sunny Joseph on Tuesday accused the CPI(M) of adopting double standards on justice in political murder cases, questioning why the party was demanding an appeal against the acquittal of several accused in the Dhanaraj murder case but was reluctant to pursue a similar course in the Shukkur murder case.

Pointing to the contrasting political backgrounds of the two cases, he asked the CPI(M) to explain its position to the public.

Shukkur was an Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker, while Dhanaraj was a CPI(M) worker.

In the Shukkur murder case, two prominent CPI(M) leaders and former legislators, P. Jayarajan and T.V. Rajesh, besides the son of party state secretary M.V. Govindan, were among those acquitted.

In the Dhanaraj case, the accused were BJP-RSS workers.

"Two human beings were murdered in these cases, and two families are waiting for justice. The right of families who lost their loved ones to political violence is the same. When some accused are acquitted in one case, the CPI(M) strongly demands an appeal. But when the same demand arises in another case, it retreats. What kind of sense of justice is this?" he asked.

Sunny Joseph said the political identity of a victim should not determine the intensity of the legal fight for justice.

Nor should the political affiliations of the accused influence the decision to pursue an appeal.

He demanded appeals against the acquittal of the accused in both cases, adding that justice should not be pursued selectively to suit political convenience.

Taking his attack further, he pointed out that Dhanaraj was murdered by RSS workers when Pinarayi Vijayan was Chief Minister.

However, the CPI(M) and the government led by it had failed to establish the conspiracy against the other accused who were acquitted, he alleged.

He also accused CPI(M) leaders of misappropriating the martyr's fund collected in Dhanaraj's name, claiming that the issue was among the reasons for the party's humiliating defeat in Payyannur in the recent Assembly elections.

Those who had failed to secure justice for the family of their own slain worker were now staging a political drama in the name of demanding an appeal, added Sunny Joseph.