MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 24 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti was on Tuesday stopped from going to Sheshnag lake area during the ongoing controversy over excavation in the ecologically fragile area by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Social media videos have been showing an earth moving machine excavating earth by the banks of the Sheshnag Lake. Sheshnag is a halting destination during the Shri Amarnathji shrine Yatra. Mehbooba Mufti today attempted to visit Sheshnag Lake in south Kashmir's Pahalgam area amid mounting controversy over the use of heavy machinery near the ecologically fragile water body.

According to the PDP, Mufti was stopped at Chandanwari while proceeding towards Sheshnag. She was accompanied by Pulwama MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, MLA Budgam, Aga Muntazir and Shabir Mir.

The proposed visit comes amid widespread concern over the deployment of heavy machinery near the high-altitude lake, where excavation and track-widening work has triggered questions about the potential impact on the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Mehbooba Mufti had earlier criticised the reported construction activity, accusing the elected government of remaining a spectator to environmental degradation and warning against the destruction of Kashmir's forests, mountains and water bodies in the name of infrastructure development.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), meanwhile, has defended the work, stating that it is undertaking track-widening and stabilisation measures to improve the safety and movement of Amarnath pilgrims, while maintaining that environmental safeguards are being followed.

There are allegations that the authorities are making a motorable road from Pahalgam to the holy cave shrine. This has resulted in widespread condemnation by environmentalists, religious, social and political leaders.