MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) The West Bengal government has adopted a firm stance on the ongoing controversy over the screening of Bengali films in cinema halls, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari directing that Bengali films must be allotted prime-time slots in theatres across the state.

According to representatives of the film industry who attended a meeting with the Chief Minister on Tuesday, theatres that fail to comply could face legal action, including the possible cancellation of licences.

Speaking to the media, Rudranil Ghosh, who was present at the meeting, said the Chief Minister made it clear that while films in other languages would continue to be screened without restrictions, Bengali cinema must receive a guaranteed prime-time show.

He added that warnings would first be issued to non-compliant theatres and stricter action could follow if the directive is ignored.

The issue of Bengali films allegedly being sidelined or removed from theatres also figured prominently in the discussions. Ghosh said the concern extends beyond any single film and reflects a long-standing challenge faced by the Bengali film industry.

Referring to recent complaints from filmmakers, he noted that the government views the matter as one concerning the survival and growth of Bengali cinema rather than an isolated dispute.

He said, "The practice that was going on today is not only for the movie 'Sadhak Bamakshayapa'. This has been happening with many movies, with Bengali cinema for many years. But this is the new government."

At the same time, Ghosh acknowledged the difficulties faced by theatre owners, many of whom struggle with low footfall for certain films. He said the government is attempting to balance the interests of exhibitors and filmmakers by encouraging dialogue between both sides.

To address broader industry concerns, the state government has decided to form a committee comprising eminent personalities, including veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Prosenjit Chatterjee. The panel is expected to document industry concerns and recommend long-term solutions for strengthening Bengali cinema.

He said, "A specific team has been formed with two experienced people, so that this incident can be fully documented and presented in writing; everyone can benefit beautifully."

Ghosh also said the government is focusing on improving cinema infrastructure. Plans are being considered to build around 51 new theatres and renovate existing cinema halls to enhance film exhibition facilities across the state.

He added that the Chief Minister has assured stakeholders that financial assistance for struggling theatres would also be examined as part of efforts to revive and sustain the Bengali film ecosystem.

Quoting the Chief Minister's message, Rudranil said, "Those of you who are experienced, please give your opinion, but not for personal gain, but for everyone."

He said, "Bengali cinema must be given a show in prime time. If anyone does not accept this, legal action will be taken."