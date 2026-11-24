MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 24 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that the party was ready to make adjustments and accommodate its allies in seat-sharing arrangements with the Congress, stressing that the primary objective of the alliance was to defeat the BJP and win the elections.

He said the focus of the ongoing discussions was on finding a winning formula, determining an appropriate seat-sharing arrangement and selecting candidates with the best chances of victory.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "I have two separate points to make. Alliances are formed to win elections. The focus is on finding a winning formula, deciding the right seat-sharing arrangement and selecting candidates who have the best chance of winning. The Samajwadi Party is ready to adjust and accommodate its allies because this is a major battle, and our common goal is to win. To defeat the BJP, we need to prepare well and make the right decisions."

He further said senior party leaders entrusted with holding discussions were currently engaged in negotiations with their Congress counterparts.

"Senior leaders of our party, who have been given the responsibility of holding discussions, are currently engaged in talks. Discussions are underway on how many seats both parties can agree on and how many seats the other party can win. So, it is difficult to say anything at this stage. Alliances are formed to win elections. We must work together and make adjustments to accommodate each other so that we can defeat our opponents. This is the biggest responsibility of political parties," he said.

On the electoral process, the SP chief alleged that the BJP was conspiring to influence elections and raised concerns over the functioning of constitutional bodies.

"People want elections to be held on time, but the BJP is conspiring. I have repeatedly said that constitutional bodies are responsible for ensuring fair functioning, but questions are being raised about them as well. We are now hearing that the BJP is planning to add around three crore votes," he said.