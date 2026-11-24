MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) Congress leader Priyanka Kakkar, who joined the party in October after bringing an end to her association with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which began in 2013, was on Tuesday appointed as the media coordinator for Punjab, which is likely to go to the polls in early 2027.

She replaced Harnam Singh, who has been appointed as the Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Kakkar formally joined the party on October 3 at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of the Congress leadership.

Her entry into the Congress had attracted attention in political circles, particularly in Punjab, where the party is preparing its organisational structure ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

During her association with the AAP, Kakkar emerged as one of the party's prominent faces on television debates, press conferences and political discussions.

In 2023, she was appointed the party's national chief spokesperson.

Explaining her decision to leave the AAP, Kakkar had expressed dissatisfaction with the party's changing political culture and said she could no longer defend positions that contradicted its original promises.

After joining the Congress, she spoke about her vision of a green, clean, progressive and safe Delhi and expressed confidence in the Congress leadership.

Her political experience, legal background and familiarity with national-level political debates could become relevant as the Congress expands its organisational and communication activities.

Her joining had come at a time when the Punjab Congress was undergoing organisational changes under its new state leadership.

Political observers will be watching closely to see whether the Congress assigns her a formal organisational responsibility or a role in its communication and media strategy.

Her entry into the Congress marked a new chapter in her political career after more than a decade with the AAP.