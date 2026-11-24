MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor and comedian Seth Rogen had palpitations while appearing on the controversial teen drama television series 'Dawson's Creek'.

The actor said that he had a "nervous breakdown" while shooting his guest appearance on Dawson's Creek. The 44-year-old actor has told how former co-star Busy Philipps, 47, talked him into taking the part in the show amid tense set dynamics, but he "hated" being part of the series.

He recently appeared on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, and revealed if landing the role of Bob on Dawson's Creek was a "big deal at the time".

Seth, who appeared in the season six episode Rock Bottom, said, "No. I hated that”. The actor and comedian explained how his friend nudged him toward the teen drama after they worked together on 'Freaks and Geeks', and 'Undeclared'.

He said, "That was Busy Philipps, I was on Freaks and Geeks with her and did an episode of Undeclared and she was like, 'Hey, now that I'm doing this, you gotta do Dawson's Creek'. And I was like, 'Ha ha'. And then, like, six months later, I'm on the set of Dawson's Creek. I was like, 'How did this happen?'".

The actor, who went on to star in comedy movies such as 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad', admitted there was a strained atmosphere behind the scenes of Dawson's Creek.

"It was so weird. There was a lot of resentment between the showrunners and the cast. It was like a very bad dynamic. I was staying in a haunted hotel and had a nervous breakdown”, he added.

Seth's comments come after former 'Dawson's Creek' showrunner Tom Kapinos previously admitted he had a "miserable" experience on the show.