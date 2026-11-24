MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Aryan Narola, the second-youngest race winner at the F4 Indian Championships, has his eyes set on the 2026 title after winning back-to-back races at the Buddh International Circuit in round 4.

Narola, 15, races for the Goa Aces JA Racing team. He has won three races this season and sits in fourth place in the championship with 106 points, trailing his teammate Luviwe Sambudla by 50 points with two more rounds to go.

Narola, the American driver with Indian heritage, won the last two races in Round 4 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida after a mid-season dip, where he suffered a DNF in Round 2 Race 3 at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore and a 13th-place finish in Round 3 Race 3 at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai.

However, the consecutive wins in Greater Noida have given him a shot in the arm and confidence as he looks to challenge for the title.

"That (consecutive wins) gave me a really big boost to my confidence because after that terrible finish at the final race in Chennai, I was able to bring on the podium for all three races at Buddh International Circuit. So that was a very, very strong confidence boost for these upcoming rounds," Narola told IANS.

"I think now I'm here to challenge for the title. I mean, before it was slipping away, but after this really, really good performance, I think it's still possible," he said on his title chances.

Narola won Race 2 in Coimbatore in Round 1 and became the second-youngest driver to win an F4 Indian Championship race. Race 2 at every round is different from Race 1 and Race 3, as it is a reverse grid, and drivers also gain fewer points in that in comparison to Race 1 and 3.

Narola was pleased to win it but knew that he needed more victories, as that race gave him 10 points for a win and not the 25 that Race 1 and 3 winners get. "When I initially won the race, I was very happy about it. But later on, I realised it's not going to cut it because it's a reverse grid win. And I'm going to need to win more main races because that's where the points are," he said.

He loved racing at the Buddh International Circuit as the FIA-level single-seater racing returned to the venue after a gap of 13 years since Formula 1 was last held here in 2013.

"This track is very fun. I mean, it's probably my favourite track out of all the tracks I've raced at, including racing in America. It's really high speed, has a mix of low-speed corners and high-speed corners, especially turn 10, the big Parabolica. That's probably my favourite corner. It's very fun," he said.

Narola began his motorsport career with simulation racing. He started it with gaming and later developed his love for the sport, as he feels that he can do it forever now. "I would say, sim racing. I initially started as just a gamer, and I got introduced to the game Gran Turismo, and I started playing it a bunch, and it was really fun, and it kind of pulled me a bit into the world of motorsport.

"Then I started karting a bit, and I just continued karting and karting, and it was just super fun racing in real life after so much of the sim, and it just pulled me to want to do it forever," he added.

With motorsport being an expensive sport, the 15-year-old stated that his family has been ever-supportive to him and that he saved money by limiting karting.

"My family are very supportive of it. I mean, even all my family members. I mean, they came to the most recent round, and they came and supported me, which is the one that I won.

"So it was very nice to have my whole family there and watch me win. And financially, I think since I skipped a bit of karting, we were able to save some money rather than how kids who do so much karting spend so much money at that level and struggle to get into cars.

"Since we did very, very limited amounts of karting, we still have a good amount to start in cars and potentially go a decent bit with it," he said.

His idols? Formula One legend Ayrton Senna and current F1 superstar Max Verstappen. "My idol in motorsports, when I was in the early levels of learning, I really liked to look at Ayrton Senna because he's what everyone talked about.

"But as I progressively got into motorsports and I started racing myself, I really saw myself liking Max Verstappen, especially since I started watching F1 while he was dominating.

"And when you start watching something for the first time and see someone do so well, you really get pulled towards them, and you want to see how they're doing so well and how they got there," he added.