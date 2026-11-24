MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is working on the creation of a registry for financed electronic invoices to enhance the transparency of factoring operations, prevent the double financing of the same invoices, and expand opportunities for alternative financing, Head of the Financial Sector Development Department at the CBA, Nargiz Shiraliyeva, said during the 10th International Banking Forum held in Baku on Tuesday, Trend' s correspondent reports from the event.

According to the bank executive, efforts are focused on two main areas: promoting factoring operations and developing other asset-based financing instruments.

"Relevant measures are being implemented as part of the Central Bank's Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024–2026. First, we conducted a feasibility study. Our analysis concluded that the existing technological infrastructure is quite limited, which constrains the ability of financial institutions to manage supply chain finance products. Establishing a registry is one of the solutions to this challenge," said Shiraliyeva.

She also noted that the CBA has analyzed the current legal framework and identified existing gaps.

"In this regard, amendments to the Tax and Civil Codes, as well as other relevant legal and regulatory acts, have been drafted. The proposal is currently undergoing review by the appropriate government agencies. Beyond improving technological infrastructure and the legislative framework, it is essential to raise awareness among financial sector participants regarding the relevant instruments. To this end, a capacity-building program is also being developed," she remarked.

Regarding the registry currently under development, she explained that factoring involves the financing of sellers' and suppliers' invoices by banks, non-bank credit institutions, or specialized factoring companies.

"Our analysis identified certain risks, specifically, the potential for the submission of fictitious invoices for financing, or the double-financing of a single invoice. Consequently, we have decided to establish a unified information system for the centralized collection and storage of data on electronic invoices that have been financed.

The creation of this registry will enhance the security of factoring transactions, prevent double-financing, ensure transparency, and foster a reliable information environment for market participants," she added.

Shiraliyeva pointed out that the CBA worked closely with the State Tax Service and banks during the development of the system.

According to her, the interests of all stakeholders, including banks, non-bank credit institutions, factoring companies, buyers, and suppliers, were taken into account throughout the process.