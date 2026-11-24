Azerbaijan Considers Scrapping Licensing Requirement For Factoring Activities
According to Shiraliyeva, the current version of Azerbaijan's Civil Code classifies factoring as a licensed activity.
However, she noted that the CBA does not currently require factoring companies to obtain licenses, nor does it include them among the entities under its supervision.
"We have proposed removing factoring from the list of licensed activities in the draft amendments. We believe that the risks associated with this sector are not substantial enough to justify a licensing requirement. In our view, this approach could support the further development of factoring companies," Shiraliyeva said.
She added that the draft legislation is currently under discussion with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Justice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment