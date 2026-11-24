MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is consulting with relevant government agencies on proposed amendments to remove factoring from the list of activities subject to licensing, Nargiz Shiraliyeva, head of the CBA's Financial Sector Development Department, said at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku on Tuesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Shiraliyeva, the current version of Azerbaijan's Civil Code classifies factoring as a licensed activity.

However, she noted that the CBA does not currently require factoring companies to obtain licenses, nor does it include them among the entities under its supervision.

"We have proposed removing factoring from the list of licensed activities in the draft amendments. We believe that the risks associated with this sector are not substantial enough to justify a licensing requirement. In our view, this approach could support the further development of factoring companies," Shiraliyeva said.

She added that the draft legislation is currently under discussion with Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Justice.