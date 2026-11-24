MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan Airways has selected AirGain, a fare intelligence platform developed by international technology company RateGain, to monitor ticket prices and strengthen its revenue management capabilities.

According to Uzbekistan Airways, the platform will allow the airline's Revenue Management Department to track airfare changes across different routes in real time, analyze market supply and respond more quickly to changes in demand and competition.

The airline currently operates flights to more than 100 destinations across Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. As its fleet and route network expand, the amount of market data needed to develop its pricing strategy is also growing.

AirGain collects fare information from multiple sources, including airline websites, online travel agencies, metasearch platforms and global distribution systems. It also uses artificial intelligence tools to identify market changes, assess the competitive landscape, and process large volumes of data, reducing the need for manual analysis.

"Demand for air travel in Uzbekistan is higher than ever, and we are investing in fleet and network expansion to meet this demand. As we grow, every pricing decision becomes increasingly important," said Shukhrat Yadgarov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Commerce and Tourism at Uzbekistan Airways.

He said AirGain would provide real-time market and pricing insights across the airline's routes, enabling the carrier to respond more quickly to changes in supply and demand and develop more effective pricing strategies for new destinations.

Vinay Varma, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Aviation at RateGain, said Central Asia was strengthening its position as a link between Europe, the Middle East and Asia, with Tashkent playing an important role.

He added that Uzbekistan Airways' investments in fleet expansion and international partnerships reflected its ambitions for international growth. AirGain, in turn, would give the airline greater visibility into competitor fares and market movements, helping it make faster and more informed commercial decisions.

The partnership marks another step in Uzbekistan Airways' efforts to modernize its technological infrastructure and improve commercial efficiency as its international operations expand.

The airline plans to continue adopting digital solutions to strengthen revenue management, improve operational efficiency and support its growth in the expanding aviation market.