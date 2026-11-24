Kazakhstan Updates Membership, Leadership Of Presidential Women And Family Commission
Under the decree published by the press service of the President of Kazakhstan on November 24, the commission's membership has been revised, with the updated list attached to the document.
Bibigul Zheksenbay, Deputy Chair of the Board of the Republican Television and Radio Corporation Kazakhstan, has been appointed Chair of the Commission.
Snezhanna Imasheva, a member of the Kazakh Kurultai and the country's Commissioner for Family Affairs, and Nazgul Makzhanova, an entrepreneur and freelance adviser to the Astana mayor on gender issues, have been appointed Deputy Chairs.
Gaukhar Nurakhmetova, an expert in gender and family policy, has been appointed Secretary of the Commission.
The updated commission also includes members of parliament, representatives of public organizations, business, academia, healthcare, media and experts in gender policy, family affairs and demographic issues. The decree takes effect on the date of its signing.
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