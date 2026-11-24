MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With grocery prices up 33% since 2020 and more than one-third of Canadians cutting back on food at home, according to the Angus Reid Institute, a North Bay startup shows what the same basket costs across competing stores. Interviews and live demos available. Before you shop, know where your list costs less.TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the same day this fall, a 12-pack of Kraft Dinner cost $24.99 at Metro vs. $9.97 at No Frills. A 50-item family list came to $430.73 at the shopper's usual store. Splitting it between the two cheapest nearby stores would have saved $107.43. This week, the cheapest store changed: Loblaws sold a 170g pint of raspberries for $2.00, versus $3.99 at No Frills, the discount banner owned by the same company.

These are real-world numbers from gofer.run, a free Canada-wide app from One Red Maple Inc. Shoppers add their list, and the app prices every item at nearby stores, including sales, then shows the cheapest way to buy the whole basket, at one store or several – the consumer's choice. Its catalog covers more than 184,000 products at 6,588 stores.

Why it matters:

- Grocery prices are up 33% since September 2020 (StatsCan)

- 81% of Canadians say food is the expense that rose the most in the past year (Dalhousie Agri-Food Analytics Lab)

What users save:

- $14.43 per shop on a 5-item list, $19.54 on 10 items, and $48.94 on 20 items (gofer.run user data, June to August 2026)

- About 25% off a typical bill: that's between $3,000 and $4,800 a year in savings for a family of four

“Canadians are struggling to keep up with the cost of food, while gas and other everyday costs stay elevated, so I wanted to bring them some relief,” said Mark Sherry, Co-Founder and President of One Red Maple Inc.“The same cart can cost a lot more three blocks away. Instead of hunting through five flyers with a calculator, you can plan your weekly shop in a few button clicks.”

Interview and live demo: Mark Sherry, a serial entrepreneur with six companies founded and three exits, is available for TV, radio and print interviews. Hand him your producer or editor's own shopping list, and he'll share on air what it costs at each nearby store, and which is the cheapest to shop at today, or how much you'll save if you shop at one more store.

About gofer.run

gofer.run is a free grocery price-comparison app from One Red Maple Inc., a Canadian startup based in North Bay, Ontario. Launched in March 2026, it finds the lowest total cost of a grocery list from nearby stores. Learn more at .

Interviews: ...