YieldMax® ANT Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: YANT

YANT YANT. YANT does not invest directly in ANT.

Why Anthropic and How YANT Works

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence company focused on developing advanced AI systems designed to support a wide range of business and consumer applications. Best known for its Claude family of AI models, Anthropic has established itself as key participant in the development of generative AI, with applications spanning software development, research, data analysis, and enterprise productivity.

As businesses continue to integrate artificial intelligence into their operations, demand for advanced AI models and tools is helping shape the next phase of technology adoption. Anthropic's focus on enterprise AI, along with its continued development of Claude, positions the company within this expanding market as organizations look to incorporate AI into everyday workflows and more complex business processes.

The YieldMax® ANT Option Income Strategy ETF (YANT) is an actively managed ETF that seeks current income while providing indirect exposure to the share price of Anthropic (ANT). The Fund uses options to gain exposure to ANT and writes (sells) call options to generate premiums, including through a synthetic covered call spread strategy designed to allow the Fund to participate in a portion of potential share price gains of ANT. YANT seeks to pay distributions weekly.

YANT brings YieldMax's options-driven approach to a company playing a prominent role in the development and adoption of artificial intelligence, giving investors another way to incorporate exposure to Anthropic into their portfolios while pursuing income.

Important Information

Before investing, you should carefully consider each Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which can be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

A portion (sometimes significant) of the Fund's distributions may be classified as return of capital (“ROC”) for financial or tax reporting purposes, which would decrease the Fund's NAV and trading price over time.

The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may significantly erode the Fund's NAV and trading price over time.

While the Fund intends to pay distributions on a regular basis, there is no assurance in any given period that distributions will be made.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Tidal Investments, LLC is the adviser for all YieldMax® ETFs.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING REFERENCE ASSET.

Risk Disclosures

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund's call writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the Underlying Security and, in turn, the Fund's returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer periods. When the Fund employs a synthetic covered call spread strategy, it sells call options to generate premiums and purchases higher-strike call options to retain potential upside participation; however, the Fund will not participate in gains between the two strike prices, and the cost of the purchased call options reduces the premiums the Fund receives.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund's counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund's investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given period. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next .

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund's holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund's expenses.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is“non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the underlying reference asset over the Call Period.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security (ANT), may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

Software Industry Concentration Risk. The Fund's investment exposure is concentrated in the software industry, to which the Underlying Security is assigned as of the date of this Prospectus. This concentration makes the Fund more susceptible to adverse developments affecting that industry.

Underlying Security Risks. The Fund invests in swap contracts and options that are based on the share price of ANT. This subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it owned shares of ANT, even though it does not

Indirect Investment in ANT Risk. Anthropic is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, or the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way and has no obligation to consider your Shares in taking any corporate actions that might affect the value of Shares. Investors in the Fund will not have voting rights or influence over the management of ANT but will be exposed to the performance of ANT (the Underlying Security). Investors will also not have the right to receive dividends or other distributions from ANT, but will remain subject to price fluctuations and other risks associated with ownership of the Underlying Security.

Inflation Risk. Inflation risk is the risk that the value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as inflation decreases the value of money. As inflation increases, the present value of the Fund's assets and distributions, if any, may decline.

Indirect Investment Risk. The Index is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way.

YieldMax® ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Tidal Investments, LLC, or YieldMax® ETFs.

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