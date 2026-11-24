

From practical gifts for men and women to gardening gear, durable workwear and stocking stuffers, shoppers can get 30% off everything at Duluth Trading through December 2

Biggest savings on the Dam Buster Deals November 26 - December 2 on popular categories up to 50% off including flannels, fleece, outerwear and lined pants

Duluth Trading's Angry Beaver Gift Shop makes it easier to find useful gifts for everyone on their list, from hardworking apparel to stocking stuffers and gifts under $50 Holiday gift shopping can be done at DuluthTrading.com and at its 60+ retail stores nationwide



MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Trading Co. (Duluth), a leading brand in functional workwear and outdoor apparel, is making holiday shopping easier with practical gifts for everyone on the list and savings throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season. This Black Friday/Cyber Monday season, shoppers can save 50% off limited-time Dam Buster Deals and get 30% off everything else at DuluthTrading.com and at Duluth Trading stores nationwide.

Whether shopping for a dad who spends weekends in the garage, a gardener already dreaming about spring, an outdoor enthusiast who never stays inside or someone who insists they don't need anything, Duluth is taking the guesswork out of the gifting season with its Angry Beaver Gift Shop.

The gift shop brings together curated recommendations organized around recipients, interests and budgets. From hardworking apparel and cozy comforts to clever gadgets and smaller surprises, Duluth's gift ideas include customer favorites with thousands of positive reviews, such as Buck Naked® underwear, which has earned more than 30,000 five-star reviews and Heirloom Gardening® Bib Overalls, rated 4.7 stars across more than 3,800 reviews.

Shop the Angry Beaver Gift Shop: Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List

Not sure where to start? Duluth Trading's Angry Beaver Gift Shop



Gifts for Him: Find practical presents for the guy who appreciates gear that works as hard as he does. From customer favorites Buck Naked® Boxer Briefs and rugged Fire Hose® Work Pants to Free Swingin' Flannel Shirts, the Gifts for Him collection offers options for hardworking dads, outdoor enthusiasts, DIYers and guys who are tough to shop for.

Gifts for Her: Shop functional favorites for women who work hard, spend time outdoors, tackle projects or appreciate comfortable everyday apparel. The Gifts for Her collection features Duluth's signature Heirloom Gardening® Bib Overalls and No-Yank ® shirts, designed with extra length and a stay-put fit to help prevent riding up.

Stocking Stuffers: Fill the stocking with small gifts that deliver everyday usefulness, from abrasion-resistant 7-Year Midweight Performance Crew socks and Buck Naked® underwear to beanies, hats and handy accessories. Explore the Stocking Stuffers collection for clever problem-solvers.



Gifts Under $50: Thoughtful gifts don't have to come with a big price tag. Shop affordable favorites, including longer-than-average Longtail T® shirts, Buck Naked® underwear and more winter accessories in the Gifts Under $50 collection.



Toys, Games & Gadgets: For the person who loves a clever find, vintage toys, or a tool that solves an everyday annoyance, explore unique Toys, Games & Gadgets, with fun gifts that bring a little personality to the holidays.

Loungewear: Give the gift of getting comfortable after a long day. From Duluth's Souped-Up Sweat Fleece Robe, a clever combination of a hoodie, a robe and a sweatshirt, to Souped-Up Cotton Overalls with water-repellent finish, these gifts put a functional Duluth spin on downtime. Explore the Loungewear gift collection.

What are the Best Practical Gifts from Duluth Trading?



For dads, DIYers and hardworking guys: Fire Hose® Work Pants, Buck Naked® Boxer Briefs and Free Swingin' Flannel Shirts

For gardeners and outdoor enthusiasts: Heirloom Gardening® Bib Overalls and functional outdoor apparel and accessories

For people who appreciate everyday comfort: No-Yank® apparel, Longtail T® Shirts and Buck Naked® underwear

For stocking stuffers: Performance socks, underwear and handy accessories

For gifts under $50: Longtail T® Shirts, socks and everyday essentials For cozy downtime: Souped-Up Sweats and comfortable loungewear

Shop Holiday Gifts and Black Friday Deals at Duluth Trading

Whether shopping for the hardest-working person on the list or someone who deserves a little downtime, Duluth Trading makes it easy to find useful gifts across categories, interests and budgets.

Explore all six curated gift categories through the Angry Beaver Gift Shop, shop Gifts for Him or Gifts for Her, and find holiday savings at DuluthTrading.com, including 30% off everything through December 2, 2026.

Holiday Gift Shopping and Black Friday Deal FAQs

What are the best clothing deals for Black Friday? Duluth Trading is offering 50% off select popular categories from November 26 - December 2 including men's and women's flannels, shirt jacs, outerwear, lined pants, sleep and loungewear, fleece and sweats. Meanwhile, Duluth will offer 30% off everything online and in its retail stores through December 2, 2026. Shoppers can find deals on popular products including Fire Hose® Work Pants, Buck Naked® underwear, Longtail T® Shirts, flannels and outdoor apparel.

What are the best practical holiday gifts from Duluth Trading?

Popular practical gifts include Buck Naked® underwear, Fire Hose® Work Pants, Heirloom Gardening® Bib Overalls, Longtail T® Shirts, performance socks and useful accessories. Duluth's Angry Beaver Gift Shop organizes gift recommendations by recipient, interest and budget.

What makes Duluth Trading gifts different?

Duluth Trading designs functional apparel and gear to solve everyday frustrations, with features like the Crouch GussetTM in Fire Hose® Work Pants, extra length in No-Yank® shirts and Longtail T® Shirts, and practical details designed for comfort and movement. These are gifts made for real life, from workdays and weekend projects to time outdoors.

Does Duluth Trading have a Black Friday sale?

Yes. Duluth Trading is offering 50% off select popular categories and 30% off everything through December 2, 2026, covering the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping period.

Does Duluth Trading have a Cyber Monday deal?

Yes. Duluth Trading's 50% off select popular categories and 30% off everything promotion runs through Cyber Monday and continues through December 2, 2026.

When is Duluth Trading's shipping cutoff?

December 18, 2026 is the last day to place online orders to receive your items by Christmas. For last-minute gifts, shoppers can also visit one of our retail stores.

Does Duluth Trading have holiday deals?

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, check out Duluth Trading's Merriest Must Haves December 3-10 featuring big savings on top Duluth apparel and gear such as flannels, fleece-lined pants, outerwear, underwear, and sweaters, including:



$30 Free Swingin' Flannel Shirts

Buy One, Get One 50% Off Pants

40% Off Outerwear

$60 Shirt Jacs

$20 Patterned Underwear

$100 Founders and Grindstone Boots

40% Off Cold Weather Accessories

40% Off Sweaters

40% Seat Savers $45 Select Souped-Up Sweats

Where can I find stocking stuffers and gifts under $50?

Duluth Trading's Angry Beaver Gift Shop features curated recommendations for stocking stuffers, gifts under $50, toys, games and gadgets, and loungewear.

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