MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quanzhou, China, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INLIF LIMITED (Nasdaq: INLF) (together with all its subsidiaries and consolidated entities, the“Company” or“INLIF”) today announced that its Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares will undergo a 1-for-16 reverse stock split (the“Reverse Stock Split”).

The Company's Class A ordinary shares are expected to commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market at market opening on November 27, 2026. The ticker symbol will remain“INLF,” and the new CUSIP number for the Class A ordinary shares will be G4809B111.

At effectiveness, each sixteen (16) issued and unissued Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 each will consolidate into one (1) Class A ordinary share of par value US$0.0016. Each sixteen (16) issued and unissued Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.0001 each will likewise consolidate into one (1) Class B ordinary share of par value US$0.0016.

Following the Share Consolidation, outstanding Class A ordinary shares will decrease from 11,785,332 to approximately 736,584, and outstanding Class B ordinary shares will decrease from 43,908 to approximately 2,745, in each case subject to the rounding up of fractional shares.

In connection with the Share Consolidation, the Company's authorized share capital will decrease from 8,500,000,000 shares of par value US$0.0001 each, divided into 8,000,000,000 Class A ordinary shares and 500,000,000 Class B ordinary shares, to 531,250,000 shares of par value US$0.0016 each, divided into 500,000,000 Class A ordinary shares and 31,250,000 Class B ordinary shares, and the Company's memorandum and articles of association will be amended and restated accordingly. Outstanding warrants and other instruments exercisable for or convertible into ordinary shares will undergo adjustments pursuant to their governing terms.

Fractional shares will not be issued. Any fractional entitlement arising from the Share Consolidation will be rounded upward to the next whole share. Shareholders holding shares in book-entry form or through a brokerage account are not required to take any action in connection with the Share Consolidation.

About INLIF LIMITED

INLIF is a holding company and a BVI business company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability. Through its operating entity in the People's Republic of China, Ewatt Robot Equipment Co. Ltd., established in September 2016, INLIF is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. It is also a provider of installation services and warranty services for manipulator arms, and accessories and raw materials for manipulator arms. The Company produces an extensive portfolio of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms, including transverse single and double-axis manipulator arms, transverse and longitudinal multi-axis manipulator arms, and large bullhead multi-axis manipulator arms, all developed by itself. It has also built experience in industrial automation solutions, including in the new energy sector, as well as intelligent robotics in recent years.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, concerning, among other matters, the anticipated timing, implementation and impact of the Share Consolidation and the Company's ability to regain and maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Actual outcomes could differ materially because of risks and uncertainties, including the market price and liquidity of the Company's Class A ordinary shares following the Share Consolidation, the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing status, and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. No assurance can be given that the Share Consolidation will enable continued Nasdaq compliance.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

INLIF LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: ...