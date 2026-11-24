MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBC Foundation and Habitat for Humanity Canada today announced an expansion of the national housing charity's Critical Repairs program that will help more Canadians stay safely housed.

The Critical Repairs program funds the completion of housing repairs for low-income homeowners and other residents, particularly older adults aging in place, people living with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, and people in rural and remote communities where access to traditional repair services may be limited.

The expansion of the program, fuelled by a $1 million donation from RBC Foundation, helps ensure that three Ontario communities involved in a successful pilot will continue to benefit from the program. It also enables critical repairs to now be offered through five additional local Habitat for Humanity organizations in four provinces.

Through an initial RBC Foundation donation of $100,000 to seed the Critical Repairs pilot, 100 per cent of the beneficiaries reported achieving a positive outcome, which means they were able to retain safe, high-quality housing as a result of a repair. Repairs ranged from fixing faulty electrical wiring and plumbing issues to damaged roofs and accessibility challenges.

“Three years ago, with RBC Foundation support, we created a new pilot program that would expand Habitat Canada's response to the housing crisis through preserving existing housing stock,” said Pedro Barata, President & CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada.“The program has been an enormous success, and with this new donation we are very excited to be able to help more Canadians maintain safe, livable housing.”

According to a new report from Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), nearly 1 million homes across Canada need major repairs, or 6.1% of all homes, putting existing housing supply at risk at a time when Canada needs it most. Statistics Canada and CMHC also found that, in 2022, 7.3% of all households in the provinces were living in housing in need of major repairs, such as defective plumbing or electrical wiring, or structural repairs to walls, floors or ceilings. By helping residents address essential health and safety repairs, Habitat for Humanity Canada's Critical Repairs program provides a practical solution to the maintenance challenges identified in RBC Thought Leadership's Social housing: Laying the ground for growth report, which calls for sustained support in existing housing stock to prevent the loss of affordable units across Canada.

“A safe, well-maintained home is the foundation of a healthy life,” added Barata.“We're grateful for RBC Foundation's support to help more Canadians stay safely housed by funding essential repairs in communities where local Habitats have identified the greatest need.”

"Housing security is one of the most pressing challenges facing Canadians today, and too many families are at risk of losing a safe place to call home simply because they can't afford a critical repair," said Andrea Barrack, Senior Vice President, Sustainability & Impact, RBC. "We're proud to deepen our long-standing support to Habitat for Humanity Canada and bring the Critical Repairs program to even more communities across the country, so more Canadians can live with dignity and safety."

As a result of the donation, the following local Habitat organizations will continue to offer the Critical Repairs program:



Habitat for Humanity Hamilton, Ont.

Habitat for Humanity Northumberland County, Ont. Habitat for Humanity Windsor-Essex, Ont.



The following Habitats will offer the Critical Repairs program for the first time:



Habitat for Humanity Greater Vancouver, B.C.

Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (Courtenay / Comox), B.C.

Habitat Victoria, B.C.

Habitat Nova Scotia, N.S. Habitat for Humanity Newfoundland and Labrador (Conception Bay), N.L.



In 2024, RBC, RBC Foundation and RBC Foundation USA announced a 10-year commitment of C$2 billion in community investments by 2035. In addition to its donation to help address critical repairs, RBC provides a suite of initiatives, products and services that aim to address housing from helping developers build new housing supply to supporting Canadians to access home ownership within a challenging macroeconomic climate.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 105,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Foundation

RBC Foundation is a Canadian Registered Charity and Private Foundation. Solely funded by RBC and its subsidiaries, RBC Foundation provides donations exclusively from RBC and its subsidiaries' annual earnings, not from third-party or client donations.

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charity that includes local Habitat organizations working in every province and the North. Through innovative home construction, repair, and financing, skills training and advocacy, we bring people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, a leading global non-profit working in more than 60 countries. To learn more, visit habitat.ca and follow @HabitatCanada.

For more information, please contact:

Jennifer Fowler, Director of Communications, Habitat for Humanity Canada, ...

Ema Asler, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications, RBC, ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: