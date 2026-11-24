CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) Solutions for the third consecutive year. Gartner evaluates providers based on their 'Completeness of Vision' and 'Ability to Execute.'

“We have earned Leader recognition for a third consecutive year through our commitment to pushing the boundaries of marketing measurement,” said Brian Silver, EVP of Global Marketing Solutions at TransUnion.“By combining more sophisticated modeling, comprehensive data assets and deep industry expertise, we help brands move beyond assumptions to make high-stakes marketing decisions with greater precision and confidence.”

TransUnion provides scalable implementation options for its MMM solution, from being fully managed by TransUnion to providing the training and resources that help customers self-service. TransUnion also offers options that give smaller organizations access to enterprise-level measurement.

In addition, TransUnion's continuous innovation and AI investments have made data processing within this solution faster and less manual, shortening the path to modeling. The MMM solution is part of a connected suite of tools, including Multi Touch Attribution, that all work together to help marketers gain insights and make critical decisions confidently.

TransUnion delivers data-driven insights that connect analytics to action, helping businesses plan, measure, and optimize with confidence. Learn more about TransUnion's TruAudience analytics solutions.

Gartner subscribers can read the full report here

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a TruTM picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail ... Telephone 312-972-6646



