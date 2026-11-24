MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) University of Alabama students raised $26,000 for the trackchair The Independence Fund will present to Freed on the field in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Air Force Veteran and Alabama football fan Debra Freed The Independence Fund Kappa Alpha Order's Alpha Beta Chapter

Freed served in the Air Force from 1981 to 1985, including an assignment at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. Spinal injuries she sustained during her service required multiple surgeries. She could still walk when she left the Air Force. By 1994, she was using a wheelchair to cover longer distances. Today, she uses one for most activities outside her home.

Freed stays active through wheelchair bowling, shooting, and curling. She and her family spend part of each year in Newell, Alabama, and share a love of Crimson Tide football. Long after game day, the trackchair will help Freed cross uneven ground and spend more time outdoors with her family.

The Independence Fund will honor Freed at a pregame tailgate beginning at 2:30 p.m. CT in Lot 118C at the stadium. The on-field presentation continues a partnership that began in 2016 between The Independence Fund and Kappa Alpha Order, whose chapters raise funds to help wounded Veterans gain greater independence.

About The Independence Fund

The Independence Fund is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual independence of wounded, ill, and injured Veterans and supporting their Caregivers and families. Through its Mobility Program, The Independence Fund has provided more than 2,700 all-terrain trackchairs to Veterans nationwide. Learn more at independencefund.org.

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Veteran Debra Freed

CONTACT: Katie Koenig The Indepedence Fund 7047125380...