MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New photon-counting CT, Altivity AI solutions and world-class educational programming highlight Canon's vision for the future of healthcare

Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. will showcase its latest innovations at RSNA 2026, demonstrating how advanced imaging, artificial intelligence, healthcare IT, and strategic partnerships can help healthcare organizations meet today's most pressing clinical and operational challenges.

Across its exhibit, Canon will highlight technologies and solutions designed to improve access to care, enhance diagnostic confidence, streamline workflows, and support more sustainable healthcare operations. Central to this year's showcase is Altivity, Canon's growing portfolio of AI-powered solutions, which helps healthcare providers simplify complex workflows, improve productivity, and gain greater value from clinical data.

"Healthcare organizations are facing increasing demands to improve patient outcomes while navigating workforce shortages, financial pressures, and growing operational complexity," said Tsuneo "Neo" Imai, President & CEO of Canon Medical Systems USA. "At RSNA 2026, we're excited to demonstrate how Canon combines innovation, AI, partnership, and education to help providers deliver exceptional care more efficiently and sustainably."

A key highlight of the exhibit will be the newly announced Ultimion photon-counting CT system*, designed to support the next generation of CT imaging with exceptional image quality, quantitative capabilities, and clinical versatility. Visitors will also experience Canon's latest advances across CT, MR, ultrasound, molecular imaging, healthcare IT, advanced visualization, image reconstruction, and workflow automation.

In a dedicated Altivity experience area, attendees can explore how Canon is applying AI across the imaging continuum to support smarter workflows, reduce administrative burden, and help care teams focus more time on patients. These solutions reflect Canon's broader commitment to developing practical innovations that address real-world healthcare challenges.

Beyond technology demonstrations, Canon will host an extensive educational program through the Canon Medical Academy, featuring internationally recognized clinical and industry leaders. Educational sessions will take place throughout the meeting, including presentations in the AI Theatre, Innovation Showcase, and dedicated Lunch & Learn programs designed to provide practical insights into emerging technologies, clinical best practices, and the future of healthcare delivery.

Developed through ongoing collaboration with healthcare providers worldwide, Canon's innovations are designed to address the realities of today's healthcare environment while helping organizations prepare for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Visitors to the Canon booth can experience the company's latest technologies firsthand, engage directly with clinical and technical experts, and learn how Canon is helping healthcare organizations advance patient care through innovation, intelligence, and partnership.

To experience Canon's latest innovations and educational programming, visit Canon Medical Systems USA in the North Hall at Booths #6713 and #7313 during RSNA 2026.

*Pending 510(k) Clearance.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems' website:

About Canon Medical Group

Canon Medical Group provides a comprehensive range of medical imaging solutions, including CT, diagnostic and interventional X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, service solutions, and advanced Healthcare IT.

In line with Canon Medical Group's continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do.

Our mission is to equip healthcare professionals with innovative solutions that enhance clinical performance, safety, comfort, and outcomes-helping deliver better health opportunities for patients worldwide.

We invest in research and product development that directly addresses the real clinical, operational, and business needs of our customers. By improving accessibility, enabling cross-platform integration, and supporting patient-centered care pathways, we aim to deliver solutions that are both meaningful and impactful.

Working hand in hand with our medical, academic, and research partners, we build relationships founded on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading innovations that improve patient outcomes and enrich quality of life for communities around the world.

CONTACT: Olivia Duarte Canon Medical Systems USA (800) 421-1968...n