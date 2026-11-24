MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to Participate in Evercore ISI 9th Annual Healthcare Conference

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapi Pharma Ltd., a fully integrated, late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on introducing innovative long-acting depot injectable treatments, will participate in the 9th Evercore ISI Annual Healthcare Conference, to take place between November 30th and December 2nd, 2026, in Miami, Florida.

Mapi is actively seeking partnership opportunities for its proprietary Depot products. Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the Evercore ISI Annual Healthcare Conference to discuss potential joint development collaborations.

Mapi utilizes extended-release Depot technologies with strong IP to develop Lifecycle Management products for innovative and existing commercially successful pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas and new products. The Company currently has four late-stage development products for Semaglutide (Ozempic®) Depot and Tirzepatide {Mounjaro®) Depot for diabetes and weight loss, Cariprazine (Vraylar®) Depot for schizophrenia, long-acting Glatiramer Acetate for RMS and PPMS.

Mapi is fully integrated in the development of Depot pharmaceuticals and offers partners multiple distinct technologies. The Company has an extensive R&D team with dedicated Depot labs, as well as a large-scale, state-of-the-art GMP approved manufacturing facility for both clinical development and commercial supply. Mapi has four leading Depot technologies and combinations using PLGA, gel, particle size reduction and technology for big molecules to apply on new products for co-development.

Ehud Marom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mapi Pharma, said,“We have a number of compelling partnering opportunities in our current pipeline, We can also apply our technologies to co-develop Depot drugs with companies that are interested in developing long-acting injectable lifecycle management versions of their molecules."

“In partnership, Mapi will conduct the formulation development and preclinical studies, including supportive CMC work and small-scale manufacturing, to advance candidates into clinical trials, manage the clinical development for each program and take responsibility for regulatory approvals and commercial manufacturing. Each partner will finance the development costs prior to registration and be responsible for commercialization. A typical agreement will include success-based milestones and royalties for Mapi,” added Mr. Marom.

About Mapi Pharma

Mapi Pharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of high-value, complex injectable therapies with significant barriers to entry. The Company's portfolio includes long-acting depot formulations targeting large and growing markets, including central nervous system disorders and metabolic diseases. Key pipeline programs include long-acting formulations of Cariprazine, as well as GLP-1 therapies such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide for diabetes and weight management. Mapi is also developing an AB-rated generic version of Naltrexone (Vivitrol®) and markets generic versions of Fingolimod (Gilenya®) and Apremilast (Otezla®) in select regions. Mapi combines deep expertise in chemistry, pharmaceutical development, and clinical execution with a strong intellectual property portfolio, including numerous granted patents primarily focused on formulations. The Company operates dedicated R&D and aseptic manufacturing facilities for long-acting injectable dosage forms. For more information, please visit

Contacts:

Alex Mogle

Vice President, Corporate Development

Mapi Pharma

+972 52 6080297

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Brian Ritchie

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

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