Capex Finance Index October 2026: New Deal Activity Could Top $140 Billion By Year-End
- Total new business volume (NBV) among surveyed ELFA member companies was $12.5 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Year-to-date NBV rose by 17.6% relative to the same period in 2025.
Year-over-year, NBV rose by 20.8% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis.
Demand climbed to its second-highest level on record. Total NBV was $12.5 billion in October, up 5.4% from the prior month. New activity continues to hover around $12 billion a month, which is more than a billion above the average over the first six months of the year. The total new volume series tracks the amount of new activity added by banks, independents, and captives in a given month. New volumes totaled $36.4 billion over the last three months, 2.5% more than in the previous three months. The full-year 2026 forecast rose to $141.3 billion from $137.6 billion last month. That would be the highest level recorded in any year since the survey began in 2006 and 17.4% above the previous all-time high set in 2024.
Small ticket volume growth tracks broader economic conditions and is an important barometer of aggregate demand for equipment. Small ticket deals totaled $4.5 billion, essentially unchanged from September and the fifth-highest month on record. Year to date, small ticket deal activity is up 26.4% from the same period in 2025.
Activity at banks rose 16.5% to $6.4 billion, an all-time high, topping the previous record set in August. Activity at captives was $3.9 billion, down 3.4% from September but still the third-highest month on record. Activity at independents rose 10.8% to $2.4 billion, their highest level since February.
Credit approval rate was essentially flat. The industry-wide average edged down 0.2 percentage points to 77.5% in October. The average small ticket approval rate rose 0.4 percentage points to 80.5%. The rate at captives rose 1.3 percentage points, while the rates at independents and banks fell 1.0 and 0.6 percentage points, respectively.
Delinquencies ticked up but remained range-bound, while losses edged down. The overall delinquency rate rose 0.1 percentage points to 1.8% in October, within its range over the past two years and down 0.4 percentage points from a year earlier. The rate at banks rose by 0.2 percentage points to 1.2%, after reaching its lowest level since June 2023 in September. The rate at independents edged up, while the rate at captives edged down.
The overall loss rate fell by 0.02 percentage points to 0.45%, up 0.02 percentage points from a year earlier and well within its range over the past two years. The average loss rate for small ticket deals fell by 0.06 percentage points to 0.70%. The rate at captives fell by 0.16 percentage points to 0.44%, its lowest level since January, while the rate at banks rose by 0.04 percentage points to 0.32%. The rate at independents edged down 0.01 percentage points to 0.77%.Industry Confidence
The Monthly Confidence Index
“Last quarter, the external forces that hit our customers hardest were stubborn inflation and the rate environment that came with it," said Mark Bonanno, President & Chief Revenue Officer, North Mill Equipment Finance
Technical Note
New business volume data are concurrently seasonally adjusted each month to capture the latest seasonal patterns. Data in previous months and years may change due to updated seasonal factors.
About ELFA
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Association (ELFA) represents financial services companies and manufacturers in the $1.5 trillion U.S. equipment finance sector. ELFA's over 600 member companies provide essential financing that helps businesses acquire the equipment they need to operate and grow. Learn how equipment finance contributes to businesses' success, U.S. economic growth, manufacturing and jobs at .
Media Contact: Jane Esworthy, VP, Communications & Marketing, ELFA, ...
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