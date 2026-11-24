TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Introduction

On 24 November 2026, BidCo published its offer document in respect of its Final Offer to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of CAB Payments Holdings plc (“ CAB Payments” or the“ Company”), excluding CAB Payments shares already owned or controlled by Helios Fund III (the“ Offer Document”).

As at 7.30 a.m. (London time) on 24 November 2026, the Helios Consortium holds or controls, or BidCo has received valid acceptances in respect of, a total of 133,224,859 Company Shares, representing approximately 52.42 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

BidCo confirms that the Acceptance Condition as set out in Part 1 of Appendix A has therefore been satisfied and all remaining Conditions to the Final Offer, as set out in Part 1 of Appendix A of the Offer Document, have been satisfied or waived.

BidCo is therefore pleased to announce that the Final Offer is now unconditional. In accordance with the terms of the Final Offer, withdrawal rights have now ceased to be exercisable.

BidCo is seeking to purchase Company Shares by means of market or other purchases at or below the Cash Offer price of $1.15 per Company Share.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined herein, have the same meanings as set out in the Offer Document.

Share Purchases by BidCo

Rothschild & Co Global Markets Solutions Limited (“Rothschild & Co GMS”), acting on behalf of BidCo, is seeking to purchase Company Shares on its behalf at or below the Cash Offer price of USD 1.15 for each Company Share.

CAB Payments Shareholders who are interested in selling their shares to BidCo should contact the Rothschild & Co GMS team by telephone on +44 (0) 207 000 2000 or by email at.... Retail investors should contact their brokers, who will be able to trade with Rothschild & Co GMS directly on their behalf.

Levels of acceptances and Final Offer unconditional

In accordance with Rule 17 of the Takeover Code, BidCo announces that, as at 7.30 a.m. (London time) on 24 November 2026, BidCo had received valid acceptances of the Final Offer in respect of a total of 18,584,670 Company Shares which BidCo may count towards the satisfaction of the Acceptance Condition, representing 7.31 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

So far as BidCo is aware, BidCo has received no valid acceptances in respect of Company Shares from persons acting in concert with BidCo.

BidCo has received valid acceptances in respect of 18,584,670 Company Shares which were the subject of an irrevocable undertaking or letter of intent, representing approximately 7.31 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

As at 7.30 a.m. (London time) on 24 November 2026, the Helios Consortium held 114,640,189 Company Shares, representing approximately 45.10 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

The Helios Consortium therefore holds or controls, or BidCo has received valid acceptances in respect of, a total of 133,224,859 Company Shares, representing approximately 52.42 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital. The Helios Consortium confirms the Acceptance Condition has been satisfied.

Accordingly, the Final Offer is now unconditional.

Controlling Shareholder

Given the Final Offer has now been declared unconditional by BidCo, the Helios Consortium is now in a position to ensure the approval, or rejection, of ordinary resolutions of CAB Payments.

Cash Offer remains open for acceptance

CAB Payments Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Final Offer should note that the Cash Offer will remain open for acceptance until further notice. The Cash Offer will remain open for not less than 20 Business Days from the date of the Offer Document. BidCo will give at least 14 calendar days' notice by an announcement before the Cash Offer is closed for acceptances.

1. Holding Company Shares in certificated form

If you hold your Company Shares in certificated form (that is, not in CREST), you should complete, sign and return the accompanying Form of Acceptance, along with your valid share certificate(s) and/or other document(s) of title, as soon as possible so as to be received by post or (during normal business hours only) by hand by the Receiving Agent, MUFG Corporate Markets, at MUFG Corporate Markets, Corporate Actions, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL.

Further details on the procedures for acceptance of the Cash Offer if you hold your Company Shares in certificated form are set out in paragraph 14.1 of the Offer Document and in the Form of Acceptance.

2. Holding Company Shares in uncertificated form

If you hold your Company Shares in uncertificated form (that is, in CREST), you should follow the procedure for Electronic Acceptance through CREST, so that the TTE instruction settles as soon as possible.

If you hold any of your Company Shares through a CREST sponsored member, you should contact your CREST sponsor as only your CREST sponsor will be able to send the necessary TTE instruction to Euroclear.

Further details on the procedures for acceptance of the Cash Offer if you hold your Company Shares in uncertificated form are set out in paragraph 14.2 of the Offer Document.

Closure of Partial Alternative Offer

BidCo announces that the Partial Alternative Offer will close for acceptances at 1.00 p.m. on 22 December 2026. CAB Payments Shareholders who still wish to accept the Partial Alternative Offer should do so as soon as possible and in any event prior to 1.00 p.m. on 22 December 2026.

Settlement

Settlement of the consideration to which any CAB Payments Shareholder is entitled under the Cash Offer will be effected: (i) in the case of acceptances received, complete in all respects, prior to or by 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 15 December 2026, within 14 calendar days from 15 December 2026; and (ii) in the case of acceptances received, complete in all respects, after 1.00 p.m. (London time) on 15 December 2026, while the Cash Offer remains open for acceptance, within 14 calendar days of such receipt.

Settlement of the consideration to which any CAB Payments Shareholder is entitled under the Partial Alternative Offer will be effected by 29 December 2026.

Delisting, Cancellation and Compulsory Acquisition

If BidCo has acquired or agreed to acquire sufficient Company Shares such that (together with the Company Shares held (directly or indirectly) or controlled by Helios Fund III) it would hold 75% or more of the voting rights attaching to the Company Shares, BidCo intends to apply to the FCA for the cancellation of the listing of Company Shares on the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of admission to trading of Company Shares on the Main Market. Following the delisting and cancellation, it is intended that CAB Payments will be re-registered as a private limited company as soon as practicable. Any such re-registration of CAB Payments as a private limited company and the cancellation of the listing of the Company Shares would significantly reduce the liquidity and marketability of any Company Shares not assented to the Final Offer. It is anticipated that any cancellation would take effect no earlier than 20 Business Days after BidCo has acquired or agreed to acquire sufficient Company Shares such that (together with the Company Shares held (directly or indirectly) or controlled by Helios Fund III) it would hold 75% or more of the voting rights attaching to the Company Shares.

If BidCo receives acceptances under the Final Offer in respect of, or otherwise acquires, 90% or more of the Company Shares to which the Final Offer relates, BidCo intends to exercise its rights pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 3 of Part 28 of the Companies Act to acquire compulsorily the remaining Company Shares in respect of which the Final Offer has not been accepted.

Remaining CAB Payments Shareholders (unless their Company Shares are acquired by BidCo pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 3 of Part 28 of the Companies Act) would become minority shareholders in a majority controlled private limited company and may therefore be unable to sell their Company Shares. There can be no certainty that CAB Payments would pay any further dividends, or other distributions, or that such minority CAB Payments Shareholders would again be offered an opportunity to sell their Company Shares on terms which are equivalent to or no less advantageous than those under the Final Offer.

Interests in securities

As at 7.30 a.m. on 24 November 2026, BidCo and persons acting in concert with it had the following interests in relevant CAB Payments securities